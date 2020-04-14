9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, April 14, 2020
Rural News

DMMU sends relief food to Mwense flood victims

By Chief Editor
Chief Editor

The Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) has released 1,600 bags of mealie meal weighing 12.5 kilogrammes (kg) each to flood victims in Mwense constituency of Luapula province.

Mwense Member of Parliament David Mabumba has since distributed the 1,600 bags of relief food on behalf of the DMMU to 2,000 families that have been affected by floods in his constituency.

Mr. Mabumba, who is also Minister of General Education, said the government will work hard to ensure that people affected by floods are given food.

He expressed hope that the relief food that has been provided by the government through the DMMU to the flood victims in his constituency will help cushion the hunger situation in the area.

Mr. Mabumba said many families in his constituency have had their crops destroyed after they were submerged in water.

He said the bags of mealie meal will be distributed to eleven wards of Mwense constituency where many people have been affect.

Meanwhile, Mr. Mabumba has sensitized people in Mwense on the importance of following guidelines provided by the Ministry of Health to fight the spread of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

Mr. Mabumba emphasised the need for the people to practice social distancing of at least one metre from the next person so as to avoid contracting COVID-19.

He observed that some people are not following the stipulated guidelines of social distancing, washing hands regularly and avoiding large gatherings.

Mr. Mabumba stated that fighting coronavirus requires consented efforts by all the people through following the guidelines that have been spelt-out by government.

