9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, April 14, 2020
type here...
General News

Nakonde milling cuts mealie meal price from about K180.00 to K137.00

By Chief Editor
36 views
0
General News Nakonde milling cuts mealie meal price from about K180.00 to K137.00
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Muchinga Province Minister Malozo Sichone has commended Nakonde Milling Company Limited for reducing the price of mealie meal from about K180.00 to K137.00 per 25 kilogramme bag.

Mr. Sichone has also praised the milling company for distributing the cheap mealie meal in the province saying this will stabilize the price of the staple food in the region.

The Provincial Minister, who was speaking when he visited the Nakonde Milling plant at the Easter weekend, this will enable ordinary citizens to afford the staple food.

He said the province has no reason to experience shortages of mealie meal because it produces enough maize to feed itself.

Mr. Sichone has meanwhile warned other millers to desist from illegally exporting mealie meal to neighbouring countries saying priority should be given to the local people.

He said any miller that will be found exporting mealie meal from Nakonde will be punished.

And Mr. Sichone has advised small scale farmers in the province to store enough food for household consumption after harvesting their produce this year.

He is disappointed that some farmers have already sold their maize crop fields even before harvest starts.

And Nakonde Milling General Manager Abuid Simeye said his company is targeting to distribute over 1,200 bags in three districts this month.

Mr. Simeye said lack of adequate transport has caused the delay in distributing mealie meal to various areas in the province.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]
Previous articleWife burns hubby’s face’s a domestic dispute

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Nakonde milling cuts mealie meal price from about K180.00 to K137.00

Muchinga Province Minister Malozo Sichone has commended Nakonde Milling Company Limited for reducing the price of mealie...
Read more
Rural News

Wife burns hubby’s face’s a domestic dispute

Chief Editor - 0
A 35-year -old man of Malama village in Mpika district is nursing burns after his wife poured hot porridge on his face. Muchinga Province Police...
Read more
Economy

Bankers Association of Zambia resolute to protect Zambian businesses

Chief Editor - 7
With only a day remaining before the K10 billion medium-term financing facility takes effect, the Bankers Association of Zambia (BAZ) has pledged to remain...
Read more
Rural News

DMMU sends relief food to Mwense flood victims

Chief Editor - 4
The Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) has released 1,600 bags of mealie meal weighing 12.5 kilogrammes (kg) each to flood victims in Mwense...
Read more
General News

Restore Prime TV’s licence, Committee to Protect Journalists tells Zambian Government

Chief Editor - 21
The Zambian government should restore Prime TVs broadcast license and cease harassing the outlet, the Committee to Protect Journalists has said. On April 9, the...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Restore Prime TV’s licence, Committee to Protect Journalists tells Zambian Government

General News Chief Editor - 21
The Zambian government should restore Prime TVs broadcast license and cease harassing the outlet, the Committee to Protect Journalists has said. On April 9, the...
Read more

President Lungu happy with enduring friendship between Zambia and the United States of America

General News Chief Editor - 17
President Edgar Lungu says he is heartened by the continued deepening of the already strong and enduring friendship between Zambia and the United States...
Read more

139 first year students at Mukuba University awarded 100% full Scholarships

General News Chief Editor - 13
The Higher Education Loans and Scholarships Board has awarded student loans at 100 percent to 139 first year students at Mukuba University for the...
Read more

Two more cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Zambia

General News Chief Editor - 28
Two more cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Zambia in the last 24 hours bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 45. This...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]