Muchinga Province Minister Malozo Sichone has commended Nakonde Milling Company Limited for reducing the price of mealie meal from about K180.00 to K137.00 per 25 kilogramme bag.

Mr. Sichone has also praised the milling company for distributing the cheap mealie meal in the province saying this will stabilize the price of the staple food in the region.

The Provincial Minister, who was speaking when he visited the Nakonde Milling plant at the Easter weekend, this will enable ordinary citizens to afford the staple food.

He said the province has no reason to experience shortages of mealie meal because it produces enough maize to feed itself.

Mr. Sichone has meanwhile warned other millers to desist from illegally exporting mealie meal to neighbouring countries saying priority should be given to the local people.

He said any miller that will be found exporting mealie meal from Nakonde will be punished.

And Mr. Sichone has advised small scale farmers in the province to store enough food for household consumption after harvesting their produce this year.

He is disappointed that some farmers have already sold their maize crop fields even before harvest starts.

And Nakonde Milling General Manager Abuid Simeye said his company is targeting to distribute over 1,200 bags in three districts this month.

Mr. Simeye said lack of adequate transport has caused the delay in distributing mealie meal to various areas in the province.

