President Edgar Lungu has ordered a complete lockdown of Kafue and has halted movements of people in and out of the district with effect from tomorrow 15 April 2020.
This follows the declaration of the district as a hotspot for Coronavirus infections after 3 cases were recorded out of which one was a fatality.
Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya says the President has invoked the public health act in order to ensure avoidance of escalation of new cases in the district.
Speaking at the COVID-19 latest update this afternoon, Dr. Chilufya who announced that Zambia has not recorded any positive COVID-19 case in the last 24 hours said massive screening and disinfection will commence and be done in the district starting from tomorrow.
Dr Chilufya has since urged Kafue residents to cooperate with authorities as they conduct various interventions such as screening and disinfecting in the area to ensure that the new infections are contained and further advised them to stay home.
“This is not punitive for the people of Kafue but to do everything possible to contain new cases within the district before it escalates to other potential areas” Dr. Chilufya assured.
He said since Zambia did not record any new case, cumulatively the numbers remain the same at 45 cases,30 recoveries, 2 deaths as well as 13 active cases while 250 people have been discharged from the mandatory 14 days quarantine.
He said the patriotism from all stakeholders is appreciated and should continue and that president Edgar Lungu appreciates all such efforts.
Dr Chilufya emphasized the need to follow strictly what has been guided by the President and corporate with government and health authorities in combatting the virus successfully.
Forget it you are wasting time and energy. Kafue is Lusaka. If there’s infection in Kafue it has already reached Lusaka so just do a central province or National lockdown
Edgar is sick in his head, I said time and time again that you’re playing with fire with this disease. He was playing with what I was advising him to do earlier. Look now that this corona is spreading like Bush fire.
It’s a good decision. It means patients there don’t have to be transferred to Lusaka limiting the chain of transmission. We only hope the hospital in Kafue has enough capacity to deal with a possible escalation of cases.
what about people travelling from the south to Lusaka? There is no alternative road apart from going through Kafue..
This is why I say this Chilufya is not being truthful with reporting cases and sadly for Lazy Lungu he relying on Chilufya instead of calling in experts in the field in Zambia
People are very much seen during campaign, but when its time for them to show leadership, they are hiding and busy seeding knights and bishops, AND the queen joins the king in hiding. zambiaaaaaaaaaa ichalo chensu
We have medical professionals who can advise the government’s to think ahead and plan properly but not involved.This chilufya don’t have statistical data on coronavirus and early warning mechanism. This half baked solutions will cost lives.kafue and Lusaka is same area.when need credible leadership not this corrupt morons.
Some comments are purely driven by emotion with no understanding of how government decisions are made. The president is not there to fulfill anyone’s wishes. He has an overall responsibility for the country. If he paid attention to your individual sentiments and not the welfare of the nation at large, he would be a bad president.
The effectiveness of such decisions only shows after 14 days, when consistency, management and rise in cases can be measured more accurately. Funny enough, if things go well, those criticizing the president’s decision now won’t praise him for it then.
So some people in their weird thinking are imagining that Chilufya is making his own decisions without consulting anyone. He is just the face of COVID 19 as head of the MOH. He is not in the field to test or manage patients. He announces what the technocratics have gathered. When Pres. Lungu speaks he speaks what the technocrats advise. For some people Chilufya is threatening their political space hence his accusations. Please summon your civics lessons about governance.
Tarino Orange, or whatever you call yourself, you aught to be ashamed of yourself. In this day and age the country should still rely on other people when we have men and women who can do a good job. Your self-esteem smells like a rotten rat. Kwata ko uku ichefya
So far so good. We give credit where it’s due. Only Bowman should stop brutalizing citizens
People that celebrate whenever there is bad news belong to a cult lead by the son of the devil himself. Some political party pray for something bad to happen in order to usher in their small god. What kind of country will Zambia be if the evil ones are in charge? Bitter people that insult always should never be given power. Why do some people believe that without insults or malice their views will not head. These evil perpetual failures.