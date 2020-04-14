President Edgar Lungu has ordered a complete lockdown of Kafue and has halted movements of people in and out of the district with effect from tomorrow 15 April 2020.

This follows the declaration of the district as a hotspot for Coronavirus infections after 3 cases were recorded out of which one was a fatality.

Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya says the President has invoked the public health act in order to ensure avoidance of escalation of new cases in the district.

Speaking at the COVID-19 latest update this afternoon, Dr. Chilufya who announced that Zambia has not recorded any positive COVID-19 case in the last 24 hours said massive screening and disinfection will commence and be done in the district starting from tomorrow.

Dr Chilufya has since urged Kafue residents to cooperate with authorities as they conduct various interventions such as screening and disinfecting in the area to ensure that the new infections are contained and further advised them to stay home.

“This is not punitive for the people of Kafue but to do everything possible to contain new cases within the district before it escalates to other potential areas” Dr. Chilufya assured.

He said since Zambia did not record any new case, cumulatively the numbers remain the same at 45 cases,30 recoveries, 2 deaths as well as 13 active cases while 250 people have been discharged from the mandatory 14 days quarantine.

He said the patriotism from all stakeholders is appreciated and should continue and that president Edgar Lungu appreciates all such efforts.

Dr Chilufya emphasized the need to follow strictly what has been guided by the President and corporate with government and health authorities in combatting the virus successfully.

