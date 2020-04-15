The Zambia National Students Union has commended President Edgar Lungu and Minister of Higher Education Brian Mushimba for the decision to extend the student loan scheme to private Universities.

Union Vice President Steven Kanyakula is gratified that President Lungu’s administration is considering moving towards the direction where every student enrolled at any higher learning can apply for student loans.

Mr Kanyakula said the spirit by which Government had done away with bursary scheme to a loan scheme was to allow for financing of education through loans.

He said the bursary scheme was extensively abused and became a conduit for those with influence in society to have their children access education free of charge at the expense of majority poor.

Mr Kanyakula said the student loan scheme is designed to allow every young citizen, irrespective of social status and whether in public or private universities, in a college or trades institute to access a loan which is recoverable upon graduation and when the recipient gets employed.

He said this is a very innovative approach as it allows for a student loan scheme to be student revolving fund and also ensures that all those who get the loans to pay back and contribute to the welfare of our education system unlike in the past were people would just access free education and then run away to other countries.

Mr Kanyakula has since asked the Minister of Higher Education to quickly implement the measures which will allow more citizens in private institutions to access the loans.

He expressed hope that this pronouncement will go beyond just the rhetoric associated with politicians.

Mr Kanyakula said ZANASU stands ready to support this administration when it implements this policy which will not only actualize the law but will make education affordable to students who go to private universities.

[Read 29 times, 29 reads today]