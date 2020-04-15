The criticism of Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo for whipping people abrogating Presidential directives on measures to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus has continued with the latest being Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo.
Mr Kampyongo says even he as Home Affairs Minister cannot instruct the Police to beat up people or arrest them for any reason.
He said Police Officers know whose instructions to follow when there is an operation order and certainly not from politicians.
Mr Kampyongo said even when to invoke minimum force, strict and lawful instructions must be given by the Police command which officers must strictly follow.
He reminded the Police to ensure that there is balance in the enforcement of the measures pronounced by the president to ensure that people are not injured in the operations.
Speaking on 5FM Radio in Lusaka, Mr Kampyongo, how however pleaded with Zambians to adhere to the measures to avoid coming into conflict with the law.
Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo has come under intense criticism from stakeholders including the Human Rights Commission and the Law Association of Zambia for allowing the Police to use excessive force on people abroagating the presidential measures to curb COVID 19.
Mr Lusambo has among other forced the shut down of bars abroagating the measures as well as interrupted a wedding ceremony involving Indians in Emmasdale where over 60 of them had gathered against the required 50 people.
But where was Stephen K the past 2 weeks? Bowman was on TV and Radio why didnt Stephen K advise him…total confusion in this govt you wonder what they discuss in cabinet meetings…everyone sat back to see what would happen, as I say Bowman is like a child who wants to get rid of a Wasp nest in the house by closing all the doors and throwing cold water on it.
I guess I have another imposter. Imposter alert everyone. This sad boy is creating accounts. The only real account is a picture of me. Let me see you attempt to clone that. Sad!
In a normal world Lusambo should have resigned or even fired already….lets see if Bandit President Lungu has some balls….He fired Kaizar Zulu now let him get rid of Kaponya Lusambo who thinks eating cheese is healthy…very dull no wonder our economy is now officially dead
I am seriously surprised Kampyongo is a voice of reason today. He is usually a thug himself, but maybe Kampyongo wants to look more Presidential. BOWMAN should be stopped, he behaves like he is incharge of the police, -BULLDOZING houses – CHECKING ROAD BLOCKS. But as some one says ka education te sana so instead of reading reports he finds it easier to bully people in Lusaka.
@Tarino Orange, is that your boyfriend in that picture?
Just fire all these jockers Lusambo, Kampyongo and their fellow jokers!! we re fed up with these cov*****s!!!!!
@Patriotic Zambian….that shouldnt be your problem if he is his boyfriend or not….why worry..mind your own business