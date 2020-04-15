Opposition New Hope Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) Youths have said that Lusaka Province Minister Hon. Bowman Lusambo’s attack on the Human Rights Commission is an indirect attack on the Republican President Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

In a statement MMD National Youth Treasurer Mr. Salt Mubita said respect for Human Rights are in the Zambia Constitution.

“Zambia is a signatory to major UN and regional treaties protecting human rights. By this, Zambia has an obligation to respect, protect and fulfill the human rights of all citizens. The Bill of Rights embodied in Part III of the current Zambian Constitution provides for the protection of fundamental rights and freedom”, Mr. Mubita said.

Mr. Mubita further said that his party is disappointed with law enforcement use of capital punishment against Covid 19 prevention.

“We, the New Hope MMD Youths are disturbed by the conduct of law enforcement officers and a named Senior Government Official who are violating the human rights of individuals failing to comply with the guidelines of the Covid 19. As much as we support the Presidential directives against the Covid 19, we are of the view that corporal punishment which constitues of torture and other inhuman or degrading treatment of punishment is prohibited under Article 15 of the Constition of Zambia and under International and Regional Human rights law to which Zambia is a party. It must also be noted that under article 193 (2) e), the Constitution mandates the Zambia Police to always uphold the bill of rights, at no point does the constition justify the Corporal punishment by them. Furthermore, the constition is supreme and no law can go against it not even the Minister’s orders, Mr. Mubita said.

Mr. Mubita further said that S.I No. 22 of 2020 does not promote use of capital punishment.

“The Statutory Instrument No. 22 of 2020 is very clear on the guidelines of those who fail to comply, shall be liable, upon conviction, to a fine not exceeding two thousand and five hundred penalties equivalent to K750 or a Six Months imprisonment or both. There is no where where it talks about Capital punishment”, Mr. Mubita said.

Mr. Mubita further said that the attack by Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo on the Human Rights Commission is an indirect attack on the RepublicanPresident.

“As much as we would like to congratulate LUSAKA Province Minister Hon. Bowman Lusambo over his active role in the fight against Covid 19, we would further like to advise him that respect for Human rights are an integral part of the Demoncratic Governance. His promotion of corporal punishment to offenders and his attack on the Human Rights commission over their condemnation of his use of corporal punishment on people abrogating restrictions on the Covid 19 are very unfortunate. His attacks on them are not only an attack on the Republican Constitution but also an indirect attack on the Republican President Edgar chagwa Lungu as the commissioners of the HRC are appointed by the President”, Mr. Mubita said.

