Quadri Kola Hopes to Continue Forest Hot-Form After Covid-19 Recess

By sports
Sports Feature Sports Quadri Kola Hopes to Continue Forest Hot-Form After Covid-19 Recess
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Forest Rangers striker Quadri Kola is confident of continuing where he left off before the league was postponed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Nigerian-born striker hit the ground running for league leaders after making the short move between Ndola clubs from champions Zesco United to their Levy Mwanawasa Stadium mates in January.

Kola has so far scored three goals in five games since he joined the current FAZ Super Division pacesetters.

Players have since the stoppage been restricted to individual training at home after practice sessions were banned by health officials.

“Not at all, I am training at home,” Kola told the Zambia Daily Mail.

“It not easy, just managing. It is by God’s grace but I know everything will be OK by his grace and may we overcome this pandemic.”

Forest enjoy a one point lead at the summit of the 2019/2020 FAZ Super Division log on 46 points ahead of second placed Napsa Stars with nine matches left to play.

Zesco are fifth on 42 points.

