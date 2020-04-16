Authorities in Chama district have arrested eight people for defying the presidential directive to close all bars.

And a total of 57 people were apprehended in Muchinga Province during the Easter weekend for defying the presidential directive to close down the bars as a way of preventing the further spread of coronavirus.

Chama Town Council Public Relations Officer Natasha Malama confirmed the development to the Zambia News and Information Services (ZANIS) in Chama yesterday.

Ms. Malama said the eight were arrested in Makeni area during a joint operation carried out by the Department of Immigration, Zambia Police Service and office of the District Commissioner.

She said out of the eight people that were arrested, two are bar owners trading in locally brewed liquor while six are patrons who were found drinking beer during the operation.

She added that the combined team also confiscated one speaker and a solar panel.

Ms. Malama however expressed happiness that levels of compliance in accordance with statutory instruments number 21 and 22 have increased in the area.

She said the team patrolled Manthepa, Tembwe, Kambombo and the surrounding areas where compliance levels are at 100 percent.

Meanwhile, a total of 57 persons were apprehended in Muchinga Province for defying the presidential directive.

Muchinga Province Police Commissioner Joe Njase said the 57 were found drinking beer and have since been released after paying admission of guilty fee.

Mr. Njase added that the police were however concerned with the lack of compliance to some Covid-19 preventive measures especially on social distancing in slums and market areas.

He said the need to halt the spread lies in people’s strict observation of all measures which the Ministry of Health has put in place.

Mr. Njase lamented that the consequence on both social and economic challenges that may arise if Covid-19 spreads cannot be contemplated.

He added that it was better to avoid unnecessary movements and only do that to get essential food stuffs as well as other requirements.

