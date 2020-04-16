9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, April 16, 2020
type here...
General News

Government to help Zambians caught up in COVID-19 Lock down in Foreign Countries

By Chief Editor
36 views
4
General News Government to help Zambians caught up in COVID-19 Lock down in Foreign...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Foreign Affairs Minister Joe Malanji says government through its foreign missions has intensified the registration of Zambians in the diaspora to see how best they can be helped in view of the lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Mr. Malanji has told journalists that all Zambians that have been caught up in some countries due to the lockdown should immediately register with their respective Zambian missions.

He said the Zambian foreign missions have been directed to help Zambians who might require medical attention in countries under lockdown.

Mr. Malanji further said Zambians, who might have visited countries under lockdown will be helped by foreign missions to facilitate their passage back home.

He was, however, quick to mention that in some countries it might be difficult to facilitate passage of Zambians back home because some flights have been suspended due to the COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Mr. Malanji has disclosed that there is NO Zambian that has been caught up in the harassment of Africans in Guangzhou.

The Foreign Affairs Minister said all Zambians in Guangzhou and China as a whole have lived within the confines of the law.

Mr. Malanji said in line with presidential directives all Zambians are advised not to travel to COVID-19 high-risk countries, adding that all those coming from high-risk countries will have to be quarantined for 14 days regardless of their status.

[Read 234 times, 234 reads today]
Previous articleVice President Inonge Wina says government is extremely concerned with the floods

4 COMMENTS

  1. You lamentably failed to help Zambians in China three months ago you can even help Zambians at home…please behave yourselves .if you have nothing to do.

    1
    1

  2. lol…. just imagine these time wasters!? Zambians at home in Chimwemwe, Matero, Kanyama, Garden, Kwacha, Buchi, Misisi compounds the list is endless need your help before you go wasting tax payers money by galavanting to china or elsewhere for shopping in the name of helping Zambians stranded in foreign countries

    1

  3. This knee jack PF government full of hypocrites, whom can they help in the diaspora!? There many zambians abroad who have died in highly hit places, what did the PF government do? They are busy hallucinating!

    1

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 4

Government to help Zambians caught up in COVID-19 Lock down in Foreign Countries

Foreign Affairs Minister Joe Malanji says government through its foreign missions has intensified the registration of Zambians in the...
Read more
General News

Vice President Inonge Wina says government is extremely concerned with the floods

Chief Editor - 6
Vice President, Inonge Wina, has said government is extremely concerned with the floods which have wreaked havoc on the crops and public infrastructure...
Read more
Headlines

No New COVID-19 Cases in Zambia as Kafue Lockdown is lifted

Chief Editor - 14
Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya has announced that there are no new COVID-19 cases in Zambia in the last 24 hours. Speaking at the...
Read more
General News

Presidential Empowerment Iniative Fund buys face masks worth K25, 000 from local tailors for distribution

Chief Editor - 10
The Presidential Empowerment Iniative Fund has today purchased face masks worth K25, 000 from local tailors to be distributed to residents as a preventive...
Read more
General News

Manyinga District Refutes Reports of Two Confirmed New Cases of COVID-19 in the District

Chief Editor - 2
Manyinga District Commissioner Queen Manela has dispelled rumours suggesting that there are two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kasamba area. Ms. Manela explained on a...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Vice President Inonge Wina says government is extremely concerned with the floods

General News Chief Editor - 6
Vice President, Inonge Wina, has said government is extremely concerned with the floods which have wreaked havoc on the crops and public infrastructure...
Read more

Presidential Empowerment Iniative Fund buys face masks worth K25, 000 from local tailors for distribution

General News Chief Editor - 10
The Presidential Empowerment Iniative Fund has today purchased face masks worth K25, 000 from local tailors to be distributed to residents as a preventive...
Read more

Manyinga District Refutes Reports of Two Confirmed New Cases of COVID-19 in the District

General News Chief Editor - 2
Manyinga District Commissioner Queen Manela has dispelled rumours suggesting that there are two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kasamba area. Ms. Manela explained on a...
Read more

YALI calls for President’s support

General News Chief Editor - 25
Civil Society Organisations, Chiefs and the church in Eastern Province must support President Lungu in the fight against COVID-19, Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI)...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 234 times, 234 reads today]