About 30 suspected cases of COVID-19 were picked up from the mass testing in Kafue after the small transit town was put on total lockdown.
The samples of the 30 cases have since been dispatched to Lusaka for laboratory confirmation and Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya is expected to confirm the cases of the name at today’s briefing.
Dr. Chilufya stated when he visited Kafue late yesterday that the compliance levels among Kafue residents had been impressive as most of them stayed home to be screened.
He said the results of the Kafue exercise will to a great extent determine how the Zambia COVID-19 response will proceed.
By Wednesday, Zambia had recorded three more positive COVID-19 cases.
Dr. Chilufya said two cases involve two females aged 23 and 29 respectively who are contacts of the man from Makeni while the third case is of a 26-year-old man who arrived from Poland on the 12 April 2020 aboard Ethiopian airlines.
He said the new 3 cases are out of 150 cases that were tested between Monday and Tuesday.
Why are they still allowing passenger planes into the country?
Ethiopian airways has the largest fleet of cargo planes in Africa.
Only goods or cargo should be allowed into the country and not passengers or travelers.
As Zambia we just leave by the glace of God not that we are on top of things. We are not proactive but reactive. I passed through Chisokome Market in Kitwe, it is a disaster in waiting. If covid is to strike, God forbid, it will be catastrophic. Please let us lockdown this market even for 24 hours for fumigating.
