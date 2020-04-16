By: Kelvin Chisanga.

The media is there to promote informative and educative messages. The media is a harbinger of hope in promoting healthy debate among communities.

It is saddening that, today, if a media has a different view from those in power, they chase or close them through the revenue house.

We are not promoting plurality and diversified scope in media circles. The political discourse in the nation is worrying.

The political governance has a twisted model of tolerance and they are not having the openness to diverse political opinions of others.

It has been witnessed that political intervention has taken deep root in the press freedom by closing down another voice of the people.

Once we overcome our paranoia and narrow-mindedness and reach a higher level of political maturity, perhaps in our political conversations with others, we can finally have the courage and integrity to echo the words of the French Revolution-era philosopher, Voltaire: “I don’t agree with what you are saying, but I will defend to my death your right to say it.”

In our view as NDC, the closure of prime tv is an affront to media freedom. The closure of this popular medium of expression is ostensibly political and a direct assault on press freedom. The closure of independent media entities is synonymous with dictatorial regimes. It is clear that the pf regime will do anything to gag and muzzle the independent press in the country.

As we approach 2021, the Lungu regime will be more brutal and lethal. Lungu and his cohorts might have succeeded in closing prime tv, but, they certainly have no control to control the mindsets of the 17 million Zambians.

The decision to shut prime TV was done without taking into consideration the job openings that the station had created.

As NDC, we are quite dismayed that most media houses in the country are reluctant to stand side by side with prime tv.

Apart from solidarity messages, we expected all media houses, public and independent to speak out and push for protests on the closure of prime tv.

To, therefore, postulate that media bodies representing journalists have become impotent is thus not an understatement.

We urge media bodies such as MISA to do an introspection. The Misa of yesteryear has become the exact opposite. We wonder who Misa is representing.

The quietness of MISA on this national issue us suspicious. To the PF regime, you have succeeded in closing prime TV, but, your days are numbered.

The Author is member the Opposition National Democratic Congress Party(NDC)’s policy Monitoring and Research Burea. NDC is led by Former Information and Broadcasting Minister Chishimba Kambwili

