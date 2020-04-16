President Edgar Lungu has expressed gratitude to Chinese billionaire Jack Ma for donating various medical materials to Zambia aimed at fighting COVID 19.

In a letter of appreciation to Jack Ma who is the chairman of the Jack Ma Foundation, President LUNGU said the gesture is a demonstration of the Chinese tycoon’s commitment to strengthening the Sino-Africa ties.

He commended Mr. Ma for his generosity saying the government is grateful that Zambia has benefited from the donation despite China experiencing challenges posed by the COVID 19 pandemic.

President Lungu said this in a statement availed to the media by his Special Assistant for Press and public relations, Isaac Chipampe.

The Jack Ma Foundation has donated various medical equipment to African countries including Zambia which is meant to enhance the fight against Covid 19.

This is the second time that Zambia has received aid to fight the Coronavirus from the Jack Ma Foundation, following the first donation of COVID-19 testing kits, masks and medical-use protective suits received in March 2020.

Yesterday, Zambia received more COVID-19 materials from the Jack Ma Foundation aimed at supporting the detection and treatment of the Coronavirus disease.

The consignment has been organized by the Jack Ma Foundation, African Union, Ethiopian Airlines and the World Food Program.

Zambia’s Ambassador to Ethiopia and Permanent Representative to the African Union, Emmanuel Mwamba confirmed the development and thanked all the partners involved in the fight against the pandemic on the continent.

Mr Mwamba said the consignment which has been dispatched to Lusaka arrived today at 14:40 hours aboard Ethiopian Airlines.

He said the consignment Zambia has received comprise, 18,900 viral swabs, transport medium and extraction kits, 3,700 personal protective clothing sets, 3,800 face shields, 36 thermometer guns and 9,500 gloves.

Mr Mwamba said this consignment together with the first shipment, represent a baseline of Personal Protective Equipment and test kits that the Jack Ma Foundation has supported Africa in the fight against the corvid-19 pandemic.

He said in addition to the materials donated, the Jack Ma Foundation has donated Yuwell Bi level Positive Airway Pressure, devices that clear the airway used for patients requiring incubation which are not ventilators but perform similar functions.

Last month, the Foundation donated to Zambia 100,000 face masks, 20,000 laboratory test kits, and 1, 000 personal protective equipment.

This is contained in a statement issued to the media by Inutu Mwanza, the First Secretary Press and Tourism at the Zambian Embassy in Ethiopia.

