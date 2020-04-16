The Presidential Empowerment Iniative Fund has today purchased face masks worth K25, 000 from local tailors to be distributed to residents as a preventive measure against the coronavirus pandemic.

And Presidential Empowerment Initiative National Cordinator Clement Tembo reiterated that Republican President Edgar Chagwa Lungu will continue to empower and support women and other traders in Zambia so that they can grow their businesses.

Speaking when he visited markets in Kabwata constituency to buy face masks and distrubute material to tailors for sewing more masks, Mr. Tembo explained that the initiative is meant to benefit all Zambian regardless of their political affiliation.

Mr Tembo has since urged traders to take advantage of the initiative and use it to grow their business by making mask in large quantities.

The Presidential Empowerment Initiative National Coordinator further stated that he was delighted to note that some tailors have exceeded his expectations when he challenged them to make face masks to be distributed to members of the public.

“We have the cash and our President wants to empower more marketeers, and traders hence we need to move fast and produce as many face masks as we can,” Mr Tembo said.

He stressed that the demand is very high and it was up to the local tailors to live up to the challenge.

Mr. Tembo added that all the traders that have made the face masks have be given money adding that all masks that have been brought from them will be distributed for free to needy places.

He explained that in the initial phase, a total of K150, 000 has been set aside for this undertaking and today K25 000 has been used to Purchase the masks from traders.

“The onus is on your that Traders who have been empowered to make sure that you produce more face masks then we can buy from them and later on distribute in the markets, bus and taxi drivers including our passengers in these busses as well as kafue,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kabwata Ward 6 councilor Longa chiboboka thanked President Edgar Lungu for empowering women and traders in his ward.

He said that the people of Kabwata shall continue to support the leadership of his excellency President Lungu as he has shown his love to see his people develop.

Over 4000 face masks from tailors from Kabwata, Libala, Chilenje, Chifundo and Munyaule markets have been purchased and will be distributed to members of the public by the Presidential Empowerment Initiative Fund to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

