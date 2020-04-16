9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, April 16, 2020
type here...
General News

Presidential Empowerment Iniative Fund buys face masks worth K25, 000 from local tailors for distribution

By Chief Editor
36 views
0
General News Presidential Empowerment Iniative Fund buys face masks worth K25, 000 from local...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Presidential Empowerment Iniative Fund has today purchased face masks worth K25, 000 from local tailors to be distributed to residents as a preventive measure against the coronavirus pandemic.

And Presidential Empowerment Initiative National Cordinator Clement Tembo reiterated that Republican President Edgar Chagwa Lungu will continue to empower and support women and other traders in Zambia so that they can grow their businesses.

Speaking when he visited markets in Kabwata constituency to buy face masks and distrubute material to tailors for sewing more masks, Mr. Tembo explained that the initiative is meant to benefit all Zambian regardless of their political affiliation.

Mr Tembo has since urged traders to take advantage of the initiative and use it to grow their business by making mask in large quantities.

The Presidential Empowerment Initiative National Coordinator further stated that he was delighted to note that some tailors have exceeded his expectations when he challenged them to make face masks to be distributed to members of the public.

“We have the cash and our President wants to empower more marketeers, and traders hence we need to move fast and produce as many face masks as we can,” Mr Tembo said.

He stressed that the demand is very high and it was up to the local tailors to live up to the challenge.

Mr. Tembo added that all the traders that have made the face masks have be given money adding that all masks that have been brought from them will be distributed for free to needy places.

He explained that in the initial phase, a total of K150, 000 has been set aside for this undertaking and today K25 000 has been used to Purchase the masks from traders.

“The onus is on your that Traders who have been empowered to make sure that you produce more face masks then we can buy from them and later on distribute in the markets, bus and taxi drivers including our passengers in these busses as well as kafue,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kabwata Ward 6 councilor Longa chiboboka thanked President Edgar Lungu for empowering women and traders in his ward.

He said that the people of Kabwata shall continue to support the leadership of his excellency President Lungu as he has shown his love to see his people develop.

Over 4000 face masks from tailors from Kabwata, Libala, Chilenje, Chifundo and Munyaule markets have been purchased and will be distributed to members of the public by the Presidential Empowerment Initiative Fund to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Presidential Empowerment Initiative National Cordinator Clement Tembo
Presidential Empowerment Initiative National Cordinator Clement Tembo receiving the face masks for Distribution

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]
Previous articleManyinga District Refutes Reports of Two Confirmed New Cases of COVID-19 in the District

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Presidential Empowerment Iniative Fund buys face masks worth K25, 000 from local tailors for distribution

The Presidential Empowerment Iniative Fund has today purchased face masks worth K25, 000 from local tailors to be distributed...
Read more
General News

Manyinga District Refutes Reports of Two Confirmed New Cases of COVID-19 in the District

Chief Editor - 2
Manyinga District Commissioner Queen Manela has dispelled rumours suggesting that there are two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kasamba area. Ms. Manela explained on a...
Read more
Headlines

Fitch downgrades Zambia’s rating to near junk status, expects Zambia to default on debt

Chief Editor - 33
Fitch Ratings has downgraded Zambia's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'CC' from 'CCC'. Fitch says the downgrade reflects its view that the shock...
Read more
Economy

Business sector interest groups form task force to respond to COVID-19 pandemic in Zambia

Chief Editor - 1
Leaders from the Business and Private Sector in Zambia have formed a Taskforce to strengthen the country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Taskforce called...
Read more
Feature Sports

Walter Bwalya Hoping For DRC Call-Up

sports - 2
Ex -Nkana striker Walter Bwalya says he is 100 percent ready for a call-up to the DR Congo national team. Bwalya left Nkana in mid-2019...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Manyinga District Refutes Reports of Two Confirmed New Cases of COVID-19 in the District

General News Chief Editor - 2
Manyinga District Commissioner Queen Manela has dispelled rumours suggesting that there are two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kasamba area. Ms. Manela explained on a...
Read more

YALI calls for President’s support

General News Chief Editor - 25
Civil Society Organisations, Chiefs and the church in Eastern Province must support President Lungu in the fight against COVID-19, Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI)...
Read more

President Lungu expresses gratitude to Chinese billionaire Jack Ma for materials to fight COVID-19

General News Chief Editor - 10
President Edgar Lungu has expressed gratitude to Chinese billionaire Jack Ma for donating various medical materials to Zambia aimed at fighting COVID 19. In a...
Read more

Government Praised for decision to extend the student loan scheme to private Universities

General News Chief Editor - 4
The Zambia National Students Union has commended President Edgar Lungu and Minister of Higher Education Brian Mushimba for the decision to extend the student...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]