Walter Bwalya Hoping For DRC Call-Up

By sports
Ex -Nkana striker Walter Bwalya says he is 100 percent ready for a call-up to the DR Congo national team.

Bwalya left Nkana in mid-2019 to join Egyptian club El Gouna after six seasons in Zambia that began with a stint at Forest Rangers.

The 2016 FAZ Super Division golden boot winner told DR Congo media that he had turned down an overture to play for Chipolopolo.

”I am 100 percent Congolese. There were only small complications. The Zambian Federation had asked me to change my nationality. I was at first in agreement as any player would be after success and great performances abroad after not being called by his own national team,” Bwalya told Leopardsactu.com

“I was willing but unfortunately my family had refused categorically. But everything happens for a reason. I do not regret. I think that one day; they will call me for DR Congo selection.”

Bwalya, who is on record as saying he has Zambian roots, was initially selected by former Chipolopolo coach George Lwandamina in 2015 for the 2017 AFCON qualifier against Kenya but the call-up withdrawn due to administrative reasons.

Lwandamina’s successor Wedson Nyirenda later declined to call-up Bwalya following doubts over eligibility.

1 COMMENT

  1. He is lying, He is just a crook. He wanted us to believe that he was a Zambian when in fact not and without proof of his origin. He is not even a lethal striker. I would even cry for Idris Mbombo than Water Ichimenshi Bwalya.

