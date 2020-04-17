9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, April 17, 2020
type here...
Headlines

It’s not a crime for a Party to use its Regalia to make Face Masks, says Siliya as Zambia records 4 new COVID-19 cases

By Chief Editor
36 views
3
Headlines It's not a crime for a Party to use its Regalia to...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Chief Government Spokesperson Dora Siliya has said that it is not a crime for a political party to use its regalia to make face masks as long as it is intended to save the lives of people.

Ms. Siliya said all political parties, religious groups, and ethnic groups should unite to fight the pandemic, adding that the time for politicking is not now as the country is struggling to eliminate the disease which has affected everyone regardless of their political affiliation.

Ms. Siliya further explained that the move by political parties and religious groups to donate towards the fight against COVID-19 is encouraging and that it should continue.

Ms Siliya also has appealed to public transport owners to adhere to the directive of operating at 50 per cent capacity in line with the social distancing measure.

Ms. Siliya, who is also Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services, stated that the government spared public transportation business from suspension because it was deemed as an essential business hence the need for the operators to follow the health guideline.

Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya
Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya

Meanwhile, Zambia has in the last 24 hours recorded four new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 to bring the total number of cases to 52.

This is the second time Zambia has recorded four confirmed cases of COVID-19 in one day from the time the disease broke out in the country last month.

Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya said during an update in Lusaka today that of the four cases, one is linked to the Makeni family who tested positive to the virus recently while another is from Kafue where a mass screening is currently going on.

Dr. Chitalu said another new case involves a 10-year-old girl of Kabwe, whose family hosted Lusaka based visitors from Marapodi compound where the virus is suspected to have emanated from.

He said the fourth case is a 19-year-old female of Bauleni compound who was admitted to Chilenje clinic and tested positive thereafter.

The minister explained that all four new cases have since been isolated in the facilities.

The total number of active cases under care in isolations centres is now 20 with 16 of them being stable.

He said all the contacts to the new cases are being tracked by the health personnel in the field so that they can be investigated and screened for the virus.

“Our teams are currently in the field to investigate contacts to the 19-year-old female of Bauleni and the 10-year-old of Kabwe and the family that visited them. We will screen all the contacts that include neighbors and all those who came in contact with them. Please, cooperate with our teams in the field,” Dr. Chilufya emphasized.

He observed that the move to start testing all patients who present symptoms of COVID-19 in health facilities in Lusaka is bearing fruits as the new cases have been picked up using the new formula.

He said government will continue to encourage all public health facilities to test anyone who presents symptoms such as fever and flu.

The Minister said early detection of the virus could help disrupt the spread of the pandemic.

Dr. Chilufya reiterated that the possibilities of people contracting the disease on public transport are high especially if the passengers do not mask-up.

[Read 61 times, 61 reads today]
Previous articleThere will be no branded UPND face masks-Katuka

3 COMMENTS

  1. Tell them mama dora. I am tired of explaining to these stiff necked chaps in opposition and diaspora. In fact the pf have started a clever trend. If all parties decide to make such masks then we won’t struggle with supply of masks. We encourage all parties to go ahead and make such masks. The more the better and cheaper for government as taxpayers money will be saved. Good riddance. Kz

  2. Donations must be done behind closed doors. Ministry of Health must just be announcing that they received donated items worth so and so without mentioning the ones behind the donations.

    The Bible encourages us not to announce the good things we do for others. SO BRANDING OF FACE MASKS IS WRONG.

  3. Look at these stupid people with masks even putting under their chins…they think its a fashion parade. How are is a conductor in a small Toyota Haice going to adhere to social distancing he will have to carry 4-5 people maximum. This pandemic is truly exposing these clowns for what they are…. fooooooooooools. Its a crime to give people textile cut outs as protection when it can not protect you against a virus. He is now talking about early detection when he was testing 20 people a day last week.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 3

It’s not a crime for a Party to use its Regalia to make Face Masks, says Siliya as Zambia records 4 new COVID-19 cases

Chief Government Spokesperson Dora Siliya has said that it is not a crime for a political party to use...
Read more
Feature Politics

There will be no branded UPND face masks-Katuka

Chief Editor - 11
Zambia’s leading opposition UPND says it will not produce any branded face masks to prevent Covid-19 pandemic. Party Secretary General Stephen Katuka says “As UPND,...
Read more
Economy

Over 10 Hours of Load shedding to continue until the Kafue Gorge Lower Project is Commissioned-ZESCO

Chief Editor - 16
ZESCO will have to continue implementing the over 10 hours load shedding for the rest of this year if the 750 mega watts at...
Read more
Feature Sports

Kamanga: FAZ Fulfilling Its Half of Micho’s Salary

sports - 4
FAZ President Andrew Kamanga says it is unprecedented that Football House has been able to sustainably foot over half of the Chipolopolo coach’s salary. New...
Read more
Economy

I’m Watching the Developments at Mopani Copper Mine with Keen Interest-HH

Chief Editor - 14
UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema says he sympathises with the plight of workers, mine suppliers, contractors, other stakeholders and the Copperbelt community at large following...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

PF Secretariat Distances itself from the Party’s Branded Face Masks

Headlines Chief Editor - 27
Ruling PF Secretary General, Hon. Davis Mwila says his office has not sanctioned the making and distribution of any PF branded Covid-19 prevention face...
Read more

UPND says the Distribution of Branded PF Face Masks is Politicising the Fight Against COVID-19

Headlines Chief Editor - 56
United party for National Development (UPND) Lusaka Province Chairperson Obvious Mwaliteta has accused the PF Government of politicising the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic...
Read more

No New COVID-19 Cases in Zambia as Kafue Lockdown is lifted

Headlines Chief Editor - 45
Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya has announced that there are no new COVID-19 cases in Zambia in the last 24 hours. Speaking at the...
Read more

Fitch downgrades Zambia’s rating to near junk status, expects Zambia to default on debt

Headlines Chief Editor - 53
Fitch Ratings has downgraded Zambia's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'CC' from 'CCC'. Fitch says the downgrade reflects its view that the shock...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 61 times, 61 reads today]