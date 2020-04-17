UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema says he sympathises with the plight of workers, mine suppliers, contractors, other stakeholders and the Copperbelt community at large following the happenings at Mopani Copper Mines.
Mr Hichilema says he is watching the developments at Mopani Copper Mine on the Copperbelt where two mines in Kitwe and Mufulira have been placed on care and maintainance with keen interest.
Mr Hichilema says the sad developments at Mopani Copper Mines come at a time when Zambia still has unresolved issues with KCM in Chingola.
He said the Zambian economy cannot afford to have an additional 11,000 plus jobless people that MCM is laying off.
“ZCCM-IH is a shareholder in MCM. It should therefore be true that ZCCM-IH is part of the decision to put MCM on Care and Maintenance, a situation Government has known all along”, said Mr Hichilema.
He said for the the politicians in the Patriotic Front to express surprise about this development is purely a political stunt and an act of populism.
“We have advised on diversification of the economy on several occasions, we have spoken about supporting Zambians through positive contract discrimination, financing, market linkages, but there is a tendency to always wait for a disaster to strike, and indeed the handling of MCM is a disaster. Today we are talking about a negative situation where the MCM’s Chief Executive Officer is being intercepted at the airport for allegedly trying to flee the country”, he added.
Mr Hichilema said Zambians must own the economy, even on joint venture arrangements.
He said the sad part is when citizens try to own business entities, they are either closed, victimised or intimidated into towing a particular political line, the case of the Post Newspaper and now Prime TV are fresh in our minds.
Mr Hichilema has since called for the immediate resolution of this Mopani versus Zambian government dispute for the benefit of all stakeholders and the citizens.
He said the UPND economic and mining team are on standby to help Government navigate through this mess.
Unless my memory fails me.The UPND leader had advocated for the TOTAL lock down . This is exactly what MOPANI has done. Should there fore not be surprised .
Kalampa you cant lock down onw place. and leave the rest open. The Australian was just trying to come home for safety after briefing of a possible, note possible situation developing. God forbid it does. Glencore is very proactive. If you only new how we work down here. Cant say more
No mines will run profitably without pollical pressure weather locally or internationally owned. a business is a business. The situation becomes unattainable especially with all external donors pulling for almost 90 percent of cooperation local projects which leaves govt very few places to pick up money.
The problem is this country has been labelled as up mostly corrupt and the courts haven’t done a good job just by quickly and transparently dealing with cases causing a stigma as a government of thieves from ecl to his sweeper in a council. It will take a while with people like of some around the leadership now.
Good night too late here
Our leader’s statement in this case is not clear. He says he is watching closely. Is he in support of MOPANI or not? Mopani have taken a clear business descision in line with the depressed wprld economy and rampaging Covid19. So what position is HH watching? Be clear Sir. Do you support the care & maintenance stance by Mopani or not?
PF govt only have themselves to blame for not revising the clauses in their agreement with this mine – Mopani clearly exercised so even if CEO was trying to run away there is no basis to detain him. And some fooooool here were saying the miners will be paid on leave.