Konkola Blades Chairman Mwanza Dies

By sports
Konkola Blades Chairman Mwanza Dies
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

FAZ Copperbelt Division One side Konkola Blades are mourning their Chairman Bernard Mwanza who died on Tuesday in Chililabombwe after an illness.

Mwanza was also Manager Engineering at Konkola Copper Mines’ Nchanga Open Pit mine in Chingola.

“Konkola Copper Mines plc (KCM) regrets to announce the death of Konkola Blades Football Club Chairman Bernard Mwanza on Thursday, 16th April 2020 after a short illness,” KCM acting General Manager Corporate Affairs Shapi Shachinda announced on Thursday evening.

“The company has lost a gallant a dedicated employee and an avid football administrator, who was committed to the plan to ensure Konkola Blades bounced back to the top league of the FAZ,” Shachinda stated.

Mwanza was in his second tenure as Konkola chairman after being re-appointed last year.

He had also served the club in the same capacity between 2011 and 2014.

Mwanza further served as Nchanga Rangers Vice Chairman between 2007 and 2010.

He is survived by a wife and three children.

Previous articlePresidential call for all Zambians to begin wearing face masks welcomed

