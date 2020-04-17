Ruling PF Secretary General, Hon. Davis Mwila says his office has not sanctioned the making and distribution of any PF branded Covid-19 prevention face masks.

Mr. Mwila said in an interview that he has recieved news of PF branded face masks with shock because he has at no time authorized the making of such products.

He stated that as far as he and the Patriotic Front is concerned, the fight against Covid-19 cannot be politicized.

Mr. Mwila said Government has done a tremendous job in the fight against Covid-19 and emphasised that as a party, the PF cannot do anything to reverse the gains.

He said Covid 19 is a global catastrophe which has not spared Zambia and urged all citizens to fight the pandemic in one accord without looking to politicize the fight.

He said as a party, the PF is doing its part to support the fight by making donations across the country, the latest being the K150,000 which he presented to government at the Ministry of Health briefing yesterday.

“I want to emphasise that the Secretariat has not sanctioned anyone to make face masks using party regalia. Those who have done so have done so in their individual capacity. As a party, we distance ourselves from that action. The fight against Covid 19 is apolitical. We urge all citizens including our members not to attempt to politicize this fight. Allow government to do their work in peace. The President has done a tremendous Job in this fight. Let’s not reverse the gains that have been posted by His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu and government,” he said.

