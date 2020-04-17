Ruling PF Secretary General, Hon. Davis Mwila says his office has not sanctioned the making and distribution of any PF branded Covid-19 prevention face masks.
Mr. Mwila said in an interview that he has recieved news of PF branded face masks with shock because he has at no time authorized the making of such products.
He stated that as far as he and the Patriotic Front is concerned, the fight against Covid-19 cannot be politicized.
Mr. Mwila said Government has done a tremendous job in the fight against Covid-19 and emphasised that as a party, the PF cannot do anything to reverse the gains.
He said Covid 19 is a global catastrophe which has not spared Zambia and urged all citizens to fight the pandemic in one accord without looking to politicize the fight.
He said as a party, the PF is doing its part to support the fight by making donations across the country, the latest being the K150,000 which he presented to government at the Ministry of Health briefing yesterday.
“I want to emphasise that the Secretariat has not sanctioned anyone to make face masks using party regalia. Those who have done so have done so in their individual capacity. As a party, we distance ourselves from that action. The fight against Covid 19 is apolitical. We urge all citizens including our members not to attempt to politicize this fight. Allow government to do their work in peace. The President has done a tremendous Job in this fight. Let’s not reverse the gains that have been posted by His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu and government,” he said.
Oh dear!
this level stupidity should not be allowed by those call themselves in leaders and ruling party what ever you are
clueless baboons
Typical liars, who paid K25000 for these PF branded masks!? We shall report you WHO for politicizing the Corona virus pandemic, PF you’re so useless! You’re taking advantage of the pandemic to advance your political gains. What a shame tk Edgar Lungu!
Edgar Lungu is behind all these branded PF masks, how comes immediately he declared mandatory wearing of masks and suddenly the PF branded masks appeared? We are taking up the matter to WHO!
@KZ….Any comment???
Aaagh boss – be truthful. The caption of the picture on the first article was “Presidential Empowerment Initiative National Coordinator Clement Tembo receiving the face masks for Distribution” . So you want us to belief all this was done without the Party’s knowledge. Just say that it has back fired like so many other things lately! Next is to try and change the narrative by having Sunday write a long article alleging that the tailors were Tonga and paid by HH to malign the PF government.
Atleast someone is making sense – Davies Mwila, please push that message to the these PF rogues like KZ, Lusambo, and whoever…..
Good that you stepped in, I would even go to the extent of withdrawing all those masks.
This is unprecedent act from PF, nowhere in the world, is a political party taking advantage like these individual PF thugs.
Really laughable ….Lazy Lungu duped again no wonder the economy is a right mess…the dull man in State House even used K25,000 of taxpayers funds to abuse on silly schemes. Keep it up SG Mwila!!
Surely this is not leadership. If you as PF party do not approve of such then why not go a step further to order the immediate halt of production of such masks among other measures. Silly boys and girls