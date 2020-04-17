9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, April 17, 2020
type here...
General News

Presidential call for all Zambians to begin wearing face masks welcomed

By Chief Editor
36 views
3
General News Presidential call for all Zambians to begin wearing face masks welcomed
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Medical for Quality Healthcare in Zambia has welcomed the presidential call for all Zambians to begin wearing face masks when in public.

Organisation Director General Dr Quince Mwabu says this is a good preventive measure against Covid 19 ,and the President must be commended for this pronouncement.

Dr Mwabu said because some citizens may not manage to immediately buy the masks, the Ministry of Health should purchase the masks using donated funds from various entities.

He emphasised that these masks should then freely be distributed to poor Zambians.

Dr Mwabu said this is the surest way of affording all Zambians with these Important protective masks.

He has saluted the Minister of Health ,Dr Chitalu Chilufya ,and all the front liners in the fight against the Corona Virus for the great works and tireless efforts they have put in place to combat this dreaded disease.

Dr Mwabu said the country is recording many discharges because of the hard work and patriotism by the Minister and health workers in Zambia.

He said these heroes and heroines deserve maximum support and encouragement.

He has appealed to the Ministry of Health and other Ministries to facilitate the use of all government vehicles in sensitizing Zambians in all districts ,especially rural areas.

“We need sensitizations using the 7 major local languages, to make the majority of our people understand measures against Covid 19 pandemic. Our view is that the majority of our people in rural areas have very little information about the disease”, he said.

[Read 181 times, 181 reads today]
Previous articleFarmers’ Union shocked by sentiments that Millers Association of Zambia have run out of maize stocks
Next articleKonkola Blades Chairman Mwanza Dies

3 COMMENTS

  1. People or doctors you call your selves, Can you see that there is no scientific evidence in wearing masks reducing the spread but its about fluid strikes. Its only social distancing and hygiene methods that are closing this covid down, Mas are being banned in other places or maybe they are Comin from china. You will cry in three months that we should have let bowman lusambo lead the social distancing programme. 190 billion spent and only to realize its lusambos formula working . over 3million in fines now here

  2. Please check those masks. over 600,000 were withdrawn last las and only being resissued after serious examination. Just google masks withdrawn in Australai. I think there is a problem that we all don’t know about

  3. If you didn’t let us criticise the President when he fu.cked us allowing people to come in without mandatory quarantine by GRZ, don’t ask us commend him for calling citizens to wear masks.
    By the way, President is only calling for masks because PF chitenge cutout masks, there is other reason. President’s history speaks for itself, he’s a political dribbler and cannibal who will leave no stone unturned for the sake of his political goals.
    This is a fact.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Feature Sportssports - 1

Konkola Blades Chairman Mwanza Dies

FAZ Copperbelt Division One side Konkola Blades are mourning their Chairman Bernard Mwanza who died on Tuesday in Chililabombwe...
Read more
General News

Presidential call for all Zambians to begin wearing face masks welcomed

Chief Editor - 3
The Medical for Quality Healthcare in Zambia has welcomed the presidential call for all Zambians to begin wearing face masks when in public. Organisation Director...
Read more
Economy

Farmers’ Union shocked by sentiments that Millers Association of Zambia have run out of maize stocks

Chief Editor - 6
The Zambia National Farmers’ Union is shocked with the sentiments by Millers Association of Zambia President Andrew Chintala that they have run out...
Read more
Headlines

UPND says the Distribution of Branded PF Face Masks is Politicising the Fight Against COVID-19

Chief Editor - 8
United party for National Development (UPND) Lusaka Province Chairperson Obvious Mwaliteta has accused the PF Government of politicising the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic...
Read more
General News

Implementation of the measures to fight the Coronavirus yielding the necessary results-Dora Siliya

Chief Editor - 6
The cabinet is impressed that the continued implementation of the measures to fight the Coronavirus announced by President Edgar Lungu is yielding the necessary...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Implementation of the measures to fight the Coronavirus yielding the necessary results-Dora Siliya

General News Chief Editor - 6
The cabinet is impressed that the continued implementation of the measures to fight the Coronavirus announced by President Edgar Lungu is yielding the necessary...
Read more

Government to help Zambians caught up in COVID-19 Lock down in Foreign Countries

General News Chief Editor - 11
Foreign Affairs Minister Joe Malanji says government through its foreign missions has intensified the registration of Zambians in the diaspora to see how best...
Read more

Vice President Inonge Wina says government is extremely concerned with the floods

General News Chief Editor - 12
Vice President, Inonge Wina, has said government is extremely concerned with the floods which have wreaked havoc on the crops and public infrastructure...
Read more

Presidential Empowerment Iniative Fund buys face masks worth K25, 000 from local tailors for distribution

General News Chief Editor - 31
The Presidential Empowerment Iniative Fund has today purchased face masks worth K25, 000 from local tailors to be distributed to residents as a preventive...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 181 times, 181 reads today]