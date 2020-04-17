The Medical for Quality Healthcare in Zambia has welcomed the presidential call for all Zambians to begin wearing face masks when in public.
Organisation Director General Dr Quince Mwabu says this is a good preventive measure against Covid 19 ,and the President must be commended for this pronouncement.
Dr Mwabu said because some citizens may not manage to immediately buy the masks, the Ministry of Health should purchase the masks using donated funds from various entities.
He emphasised that these masks should then freely be distributed to poor Zambians.
Dr Mwabu said this is the surest way of affording all Zambians with these Important protective masks.
He has saluted the Minister of Health ,Dr Chitalu Chilufya ,and all the front liners in the fight against the Corona Virus for the great works and tireless efforts they have put in place to combat this dreaded disease.
Dr Mwabu said the country is recording many discharges because of the hard work and patriotism by the Minister and health workers in Zambia.
He said these heroes and heroines deserve maximum support and encouragement.
He has appealed to the Ministry of Health and other Ministries to facilitate the use of all government vehicles in sensitizing Zambians in all districts ,especially rural areas.
“We need sensitizations using the 7 major local languages, to make the majority of our people understand measures against Covid 19 pandemic. Our view is that the majority of our people in rural areas have very little information about the disease”, he said.
