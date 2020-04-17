9.5 C
UPND says the Distribution of Branded PF Face Masks is Politicising the Fight Against COVID-19

United party for National Development (UPND) Lusaka Province Chairperson Obvious Mwaliteta has accused the PF Government of politicising the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic by declaring the wearing of masks mandatory.

President Edgar Lungu yesterday announced the mandatory wearing of masks in public places in Zambia as a measure to combat the spread of the deadly Coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Mwaliteta said while the move maybe welcome, but unknown to the Zambian public, the PF regime wants to politicise the disease by rolling out a fully fledged campaign programme through the distribution of branded PF face masks.

“How reckless, insensitive and evil can people be to its citizens taking advantage of the disease to campaign when the whole country is united in praying for the country to get over the pandemic”, said Mr Mwaliteta.

He said the PF would rather this disease stays a little bit longer and continues to ravage communities as long as it presents an opportunity to them to campaign through PF face masks.

Mr Mwaliteta has questioned how a neighbour will render solidarity to another neighbour against this vicious disease, if they have to first view each other through political lenses.

“How ungodly can a regime be to always be taking advantage of people’s suffering for them to always be campaigning like they have equally done with the hunger situation where they are donating PF branded mealie meal”, he added.

Mr Mwaliteta said the PF knows that face masks are very expensive for ordinary citizens hence the proclamation to make it mandatory to wear face masks, so that they can use the disease as a campaign vehicle.

He said the PF are diluting the seriousness of the message of the mask.

“So far, a number of organisations and individuals, including our party President Hakainde Hichilema have generously donated without politicizing the gifts, but for the PF, it’s always winning political mileage. This disease is not partisan, it kills indiscriminately. Please don’t destroy the common solidarity created by the coronavirus fight”, he added.

  1. This is so wrong. We should soon make sure that all past and present politicians and businesses such as this one accepting public funds are made to pay, made an example of for all the misuse of public funds as is in itself theft by public servant and accepting proceeds of crime. Wait and see as politician have not learnt from the history.

