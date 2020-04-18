FIVE new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number to 57, Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya has said and that 3 patients have been discharged bringing the number of recoveries to 33, with 17 active cases and 2 deaths.
Dr. Chilufya said that the 5 new cases, which include an 8-year-old boy, were recorded from a total of 124 tests done from the operation that was conducted during a lockdown in Kafue.
Dr. Chilufya has disclosed that investigations have since been constituted to establish all traces and contacts of all positive cases.
Speaking at the latest COVID-19 update Saturday afternoon, Dr. Chilufya disclosed that the 5 cases involve a 37-year-old female from Shikoswe, Male 36 years from Shikoswe, Male 8 years from Nangongwe, male 54 years from Nangongwe and a 56-year-old female from Kafue East.
Dr. Chilufya who said the mass screening and targeted testing in Kafue will continue into the weekend and further said specific screening will also be conducted in Lusaka following reported cases in Marapodi, Makeni and Chilenje hospital and it being an epicenter.
“Our success will depend on our collective commitment. With poor discipline cases can flare up, ” Dr. Chilufya said as he reiterated that the mandatory wearing of masks should be adhered to in order to reduce new transmissions.
He further said 8,534 cases in total have been tested and 2,435 people have been released from the 14-day mandatory quarantine.
“Let’s stay at home. the story of the Marapodi family gives you the reason to stay home. Let us avoid unnecessary family to family visits” Dr Chilufya emphasized.
He pleaded with all Zambians to comply with all the measures put in place and said these are “strange times” which requires resilience to protect each other from the pandemic.
He said everyone should all join hands with President Edgar Lungu to ensure that moral discipline and personal responsibility take precedence and sacrifice now for a better tomorrow and a COVID-19 free country.
33 recoveries and 57 cases. This is a good ratio.
But why lift the lockdown after doing a 100 tests?
Another inhumane comment from the imposter aka ‘comical Ali’. You are celebrating the loss of thousands of lives in the UK, instead of heeding to advice and learning lessons from there to ensure Zambia does not suffer a relative situation.
As long as there are more recoveries than new transmissions, things are not too bad. 17 cases can easily be dealt with under quarantine. Statistics also show that children below 10 years rarely get infected and if they do it is usually not critical, so the boy will be fine. For everyone else, this is a time to join hands and support the measures in place. It shall be well.
Zambia does not have a huge elderly population like in Europe but you should still begin to shield the vulnerable. Carry out some scientific tests on other viruses people have had to seek immunity traits. Research on malaria’s immunity profile, there may be a resilience there that can be used for the uninfected. Isn’t it why we have institutions?