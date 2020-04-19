Tributes have been paid to a Swansea University lecturer and father-of-four who has died.
Brian Mfula, a lecturer in mental health nursing, was described as “an inspiring teacher who taught from the heart”.
The university where he worked said he died on Friday after a “battle with Covid-19”.
Mr Mfula was a father of four and described as a “dedicated family man”.
Professor Ceri Phillips, head of the College of Human and Health Sciences at Swansea University, said: “The College of Human and Health Sciences has been inundated with messages of condolence, all of which pay warm and heartfelt tribute to a dear friend and colleague.
“Students have described Brian as an inspiring teacher and role model who taught from the heart, and had a passion for mental health and nursing.
“Colleagues from across the college have made reference to his generous spirit, his warm personality and his highly infectious laugh, all of which made others feel good simply by being in his presence.
“His colleagues have also described him as a lovely man who will be sorely missed by themselves and his students.
“Brian was also recognised as a dedicated family man, and our thoughts and prayers are extended to his wife Mercy and children Kato, Nkweto, Thabo and Thandiwe for their tragic loss.”
Mr Mfula’s son Kato said he was “honoured” to be his son and described him as his “hero”.
He wrote on Twitter: “I never even got to say goodbye to my hero, my dad Brian Mwila Mfula. I’m so broken right now I don’t know what we’re going to do without. I love you so so so much and I’m honoured to call you my father but I’m even more honoured to be called your son.”
Source:Wales Online
Rest in peace Mfula. You are our hero. We will emulate you
Sad, sad news. Rest in peace fellow countryman.
May his soul rest in eternal peace! Now tell Minister of international affairs to chip in.
Brother Mfula MYSRIP
Awe cabipa ba Brian. Deepest condolences to the family.