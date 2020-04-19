9.5 C
Sunday, April 19, 2020
Mineworkers Union of Zambia demands MOPANI withdraw the letters given to Employees

By Chief Editor
The Mineworkers Union of Zambia (MUZ) has demanded that Mopani Copper Mines plc cancels all letters given to miners when they placed the mine on care and maintenance as the mine owners seek dialogue with the government.

MUZ President Joseph Chewe has told ZNBC News in Kitwe that Glencore, the owners of Mopani Copper Mines have engaged President Edgar Lungu seeking dialogue in view of the happenings at the mine.

Mr. Chewe has also demanded that Mopani Copper Mines apologizes to all miners who received letters.

He said the petition sent to President Edgar Lungu by mine unions when they held a peaceful protest demanding the restoration of all workers or have Mopani Copper Mines license revoked has been received.

Mr. Chewe stated that from the dialogue, mine unions want all workers to get back to work and that Mopani Copper Mines be given strict conditions that will stop them from engaging in activities that put workers’ jobs at risk.

The Zambian government on Wednesday evening stopped Mopani Chief Executive Officer Nathan Bullock from leaving the country.

Glencore confirmed that said Mr. Bullock had been held at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport in connection with its decision to place the Nkana and Mufulira shafts on care and maintenance for three months.

“Nathan has subsequently been released,” Glencore said in a statement, adding that Mr Bullock was en route home to spend time with his family in Australia when he was detained.

Home Affairs Minister Steven Kampyongo also confirmed Mr Bullock’s detention saying the government could not allow him to leave the country when there are pending matters at the mine.

Mr Bullock’s detention came hours after Zambia threatened to strip Glencore of its licence to operate in the country and sharply escalates the increasingly bitter dispute over Mopani.

Glencore announced the closure of lossmaking Mopani for three months because of low commodity prices and the coronavirus pandemic.

That move that drew a furious response from Mines Minister Richard Musukwa, who called it unjustified and illegal.

In a letter dated April 14 to Mr Bullock, Zambia’s Mining Licensing Committee said it planned to revoke the company’s operating permits for the Nkana and Mufulira mines in seven days unless it could show why they should not be cancelled.

“The Mining Licensing Committee is in receipt of an investigation report by the Director of Mines which has established that you have proceeded to place the Nkana and Mufulira mines on care and maintenance without giving sufficient notice as required by law,” said the letter.

Glencore owns 73.1 per cent of Mopani.

The other shareholders are First Quantum Minerals with a 16.9 per cent stake and Zambia Consolidated Copper Mines Investment Holdings, with 10 per cent.

Glencore said it was committed to engaging in a constructive dialogue with the Zambian authorities.

The Swiss-based company has invested more than $4bn in the country since 2000.

  1. Reporters should stop this nonsense of saying they invested this and that. They should concentrate on how much they have exported and total value since taking over these units. people will be surprised its a 10% factor. They have made 40 billion before costs. Unfortunately another mess and stripping coming up. Its sad

    • @ Ba Cat Power a business is there to make money.
      Your better off making noise on who accepts or offers these useless contracts.

