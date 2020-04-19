Britain’s Queen Elizabeth has asked that there be no gun salutes to mark her birthday on Tuesday. This is an act of decency and decorum given the tens of thousands of lives claimed by the coronavirus. A couple of millions plus are currently battling the virus with many more across the globe in lockdown to secure their lives and the lives of others.

The COVID-19 has devastated several economies with millions of people expected to lose jobs. It is a somber moment for families given the high level of uncertainty about when this epidemic will end.

Given this huge challenge that nations are facing, it is highly unfortunate the ruling party, the Patriotic Front, has seen this epidemic as a perfect platform to brand itself. There is information that hundreds of thousands of PF branded masks are under distribution. A truck in Kalulushi bearing a fight against COVID-19 is also branded PF; ECL 2021. What this all means is that:

The PF is there to protect only its cadres and followers from the coronavirus. The party is fully aware about the polarization of this country politically and therefore, the exercise of wisdom should be the limiting factor in how far we can go in the pursuit of self interest.

The party is intuitively saying to the nation, ‘Coronavirus, we are indebted to you. Without you, we would not have had an opportunity to amplify our brand among the Zambian people. If you can, stay here until 2021 because we have already spent so much money on branded materials. If you were going to disappear tomorrow, what do we do with all our investment in branding based on your ravaging presence?’

I implore the PF leadership to be highly sensitive to the feelings of the nation. Let’s imagine it was one of the opposition political parties that leveraged this unfortunate battle we are facing. Chiefs and other PF aligned political parties would be lined up before our own cameras, condemning them day and night.

The PF should demonstrate great restraint and good leadership on this COVID-19 epidemic. It is no child’s play. President Edgar Lungu has declared this fight as ‘war’. In a war of this magnitude, we need a United front with only the national flag being positioned in all materials.

I, therefore, implore the party leadership to withdraw all such party branded materials. If we have that much money, let us print masks that bear the National flag so that every Zambian, irrespective of political affiliation, can access them and be saved.

By an Anonymous contributor

[Read 271 times, 271 reads today]