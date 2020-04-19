Hakainde Hichilema has charged that there is something not adding up in the manner in which ZESCO is being managed.
In a Facebook post, Mr Hichilema called for a complete audit of ZESCO’s operations.
“There is no doubt that Zesco is one the biggest problems we have in Zambia. Without stable and consistent electricity power supply in the country, all our plans for economic resuscitation will be doomed,” Mr Hichilema said.
“Here is the company that was one of the beneficiaries of the biggest chunk of the borrowed Eurobonds, but in a catastrophic failure to the nation, yet they increased electricity tariffs with the promise of better service.”
The UPND leader said ZESCO stories of continuing with electricity loadsheding at a time economic activities that consume lots of power have scaled down, does not add up.
“We have in mind the scaling down of operations in the mining sector, which should have resulted in more electricity power for other sectors, including domestic consumers, especially at this time when our citizens are mainly working from homes,” he said.
Mr Hichilema said the UPND in government could carry out a complete audit of all major contracts at ZESCO in the last 10 years.
“A complete audit and scrutiny of ZESCO power generation and supply equipment, a complete audit and scrutiny of human resource and financial audit in terms tender and procurements that have taken place in the last 10 years,” he recommended.
He further recommended a complete scrutiny of the current ZESCO operational arrangements and take a decisive decision on the way forward to increase efficiency at minimal costs.
“We shall come back for some of our alternative solutions for increased electricity power generation and supply in the country.”
Umwaume alanda. Am sure the dam now has enough water. So what’s the problem now? Just remove those cadres from zesco
Yes something is not adding up with ZESCO but HH will not be a person to complain because a lot of things do not add up with him one of them being how he got rich during privatization. In Benba they say “Bakolwe balaiseka infipoto” translated as monkeys laughing at each others red butts.
Surely if anyone still had some little hope on Lungu and PF to grow the economy, then that person needs to have his or her head checked at Chainama NOW. Lungu and PF are a failed project.
The man is speaking sense…
An audit is waste of time Mr HH, we know the problem is Edgar Lungu I charge too. They employed cadres from board to operational level and they’re stealing the money for zesco, I know we shall demand for an audit when they will be out. Right now demanding for audit will be done God cover-up and hide their corrupt activities under the red carpet. Edgar Lungu and PF are hindrance yo the development of Zambia because they are thieves, robbers and bandits.
I agreed with you OJS
ZESCO has always been a cash cow for the ruling parties…all Directors are just signing papers for PF ministers …even the MD is scared to speak his mind. What can they do if a proxy ministers company fails to delivery on a contract? It wastage from top to bottom…even $27 million was just handed to Eskom RSA.
Had we been told the truth two years ago, no one would would have been talking about abundant water. It was the climate and today its another story. The disaster mitigation unit is always showing floods all over and yet our rivers and lakes are dry. Who is playing tricks kansi. this kind of magic is beyond comprehension.
Can I just say, I am not a pf voter yet anyway. But I am very happy with the zeal hon bowman has shown in the fight of the virus. Ba bowman you are doing a great job and thank you for joining lusakatimes. Can we hear more from you in terms of your plans for lusaka especially during raining season with cholera. Thank you ba minister. I saw you this morning doing a commendable job
Madilu system – An audit cleanses the whole system of Directors and Managers …this is why ZESCO and ZAMTEL always promote from within, no new CEO with a mindset to modernise the firm can tolerate such mediocrity.
Tarino Orange, I know very well the problem is this Edgar Lungu’s government can they allow an audit to come through, the answer is big No. Look at the hoard membership of zesco and then peep into the management, some goons have never managed not even a chicken farm in their lives. Zesco us strategic asset cannot be surrendered to cadres or party members for PF.
Imwe is that the real hon lusambo?? This website has become magnet for pf kikikiki editor atishani
Meanwhile on corona virus update 4 more cases and 1 dead bringing the dead to 3. Zambians we should brace ourselves under this tyranny PF regime.
It is true Mr.President .
The problem ba HH is lack of message and solid solutions. Kubwata bwata fye kwati chibwantu. Me I think let zesco upgrade the system if that stops load shedding in future. Why politics everything?
Give people education! Most in Africa are ignorant and innocent…. it’s the Governments that keep it like this. They want to take away the ability to think and choose and that’s when these ‘rats’ steal. The only way out of poverty is through education so that are people can make better judgments.
PF is a failed project from top to bottom. There is nothing to talk about in the last 8 years of complete misrule. God help the people.
Agony – if they say Kariba dam level is raising …you will ask the question? Why is Power generation low? Then you will start talking about the Chinese turbines same with those over priced communication towers which have a low radius of transmission you are paying three times as much as the next competitor.
Madilu system: They can’t hide. The cash book can still be used to get them.