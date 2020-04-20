Finance Minister Bwalya Ngandu says it is estimated that the budgeted revenue will fall short of the target by at least K14.8 billion or 19.7 percent of the approved 2020 budget.
Dr Ng’andu said this estimated impact does not include the revenue loss arising from the tax relief measures that he announced on 26th March 2020.
He said it is based entirely on the expected economic adjustments due to COVID-19 adding that in the projections, the Government has assumed that the peak period for the impact of the Coronavirus on revenues in April and May.
“If we further assume that the pandemic will be quenched by August 2020, we project that the negative impact on revenue will continue until December 2020.
Dr. Ng’andu said in addition, projections suggest that the reduction in the price of copper on the London Metal Exchange will continue until June resulting in a drop in mineral royalty and income tax payments from mining companies.
He said Pay As You Earn from the mining sector is also expected to fall as some contractors may lose their contracts going forward.
Announcing further measures aimed at mitigating the impact of the coronavirus on the Zambian Economy said scaling down of mining sector activities will lead to reduced engagement of foreign providers of management services, hence affecting Withholding tax receipts on management fees and consultancy.
He said the scaling down of economic activity is expected to cut across all sectors including manufacturing, transport, power generation and transmission, wholesale and retail trade, tourism and the hospitality industry in general.
Dr. Ng’andu said this will basically translate into a reduction in all tax and non-tax revenues among them PAYE, VAT, customs duty, excise duty, fuel levy, export duty, road user charges, fees, and fines.
He said in responding to these challenges, President Edgar Lungu directed the Ministry of Finance to prioritize the saving of lives by providing the Ministry of Health with resources needed to undertake the fight against the pandemic in a timely manner.
Dr. Ng’andu said furthermore, in order to prevent companies from collapsing under the weight of the current challenges, President Lungu has directed that both the Ministries of Finance and Commerce, Trade and Industry workout measures that will sustain businesses during this period.
He said in arriving at these measures, the Government engaged various stakeholders, including the business community as well as bilateral partners on the possible interventions to mitigate the negative impacts of COVID-19.
