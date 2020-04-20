Police in Maamba of Southern Province have arrested a male adult identified as Paul Mayembe aged 37 for allegedly stabbing his wife to death with a kitchen knife.

Zambia Police spokesperson Esther Katongo identified the deceased as Grace Mutale aged 36 of New township in Maamba District.

Mrs. Katongo said the incident occurred in the early hours of today, 20th April 2020 at about 01:00 hours at New township.

She said Police who visited the scene found the body of the deceased lying on the bed facing upwards in a pool of blood with a deep cut on the left side of the neck.

Mrs. Katongo said a blood-stained kitchen knife was recovered from the scene and the suspect who did not run away has been apprehended.

She said in a statement that preliminary investigations have revealed that the incident was a result of a domestic dispute.

