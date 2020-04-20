Athletics great Samuel Matete has backed out of the 2018 reconciliation with Zambia Athletics (ZA) president Elias Mpondela.

Matete said the Mpondela led ZA executive has not implemented agreements made during their reconciliation process in September 2018.

After the reconciling, Matete was to be appointed deputy national athletics team coach, Technical director and Northern region coordinator.

“When we reconciled I was appointed deputy national athletics team coach, Technical director and Northern region coordinator but up to now the executive has not honoured that. To date they have not put into writing what we discussed. I even wrote to them about this but nothing has happened up to now,” Matete said.

The 1996 Olympics Silver medallist said he will challenge Mpondela at the forthcoming ZA elections.

“This is a year for elections and we are going to contest. We will stand by the ZA constitution. We want the constitution to speak and not individuals. We not here to fight Mr Mpondela, we are here to contribute to the development of athletics in Zambia,” Matete said.

Matete is also angered by Mpondela’s recent remarks that he has no intentions of stepping down after being at the helm of ZA for 22 years.

“Leadership is chosen by the people. The mandate is given to a leader by delegates. He has shown dictatorial tendencies by saying that. His comment speaks volume of what is happening in ZA. There is no free speech and democracy in ZA,” he said.

Matete is the most successful individual sports man in Zambia.

During his hey days, Matete won a gold medal at the 1991 World Championships and was twice silver medalist at the same event.

He was three-time World Cup winner and won gold at the 1994 Commonwealth Games.

