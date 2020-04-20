9.5 C
Headlines

Minister of Finance to hold Media Briefing as CTPD warns of effects of Zambia’s deteriorating Economy

Finance Minister Bwalya Ng’andu will today Monday, April 20, 2020 hold a briefing on developments in the economy. The event will be held at Lusaka’s Mulungushi International Conference Centre at 09:30 hours.

Ministry of Finance Spokesperson, Chileshe Kandeta confirmed to ZNBC News in a statement last evening. Mr. Kandeta said due to social distancing guidelines, access is restricted to ZANIS accredited media personnel.

He said all guests should be seated by 09:00hrs for prior public health guidelines and procedures. Mr. Kandeta said the briefing will be live on ZNBC TV1 and Radio two and other Online platforms.

Meanwhile, The Centre for Trade Policy and Development (CTPD has observed that the Country’s deteriorating economic growth is affecting a large number of people living under the poverty datum line.

According to the statement released to the media CTPD said that it also concerned that the threat of extreme poverty for some sectors of the population is still looming as the economy continues to deteriorate in its performance. The cost of living as measured by the Jesuits Centre for Theological Reflections Basic Needs and Nutrition Basket for the month of January 2020 increased to K7, 410.96 for a family of five compared to K5, 395.35 in January 2019. This creates a very difficult environment, especially for children in need of balanced and nutritious foods.

Additionally, Prices continue to go up and jobs are being cut in many sectors among which includes the extractives sector due to the challenges brought about by the COVID-19, a global pandemic that has literally put the world economy on standstill. As a result of this, we see Zambia’s economic growth target which was estimated at 2% for the year 2020 not attainable, a situation that may negatively impact the 2020 national budget.

CTPD further said that the sting in the economy is felt more by the already vulnerable (the poor), who need support in these harsh times and called on Government needs to seriously consider boosting initiatives such as the social cash transfer scheme by realigning the national budget allocation,so as to channel more resources towards social protection.

CTPD also said that there was a need for Government to take seriously recommendations the Centre has been been advancing on debt restructuring as there is urgent need to renegotiate Zambia’s debt in light of this unforeseen challenge confronting the country and urged the Zambian government to seek relief on debt interest repayment as this will free up the much-needed resources required for the country to effectively respond to the COVID- 19 pandemic.

CTPD concluded b appealing to Government to consider developing local stimulus packages that can help cushion sectors that will be affected the most with the COVID-19 pandemic as this is critical in ensuring that liquidity is sufficient for the affected sectors to weather the storm

  1. Bwana Lungu and Kaizar Zulu will tell us Zambia’s economy is doing great.Meanwhile the Kwacha drops,forex reserves at all time lows ,growthis -3% recession,and our credit rating is negative. Very sickly economy.

    1

  2. We are dealing with communist PF government, they don’t understand economics. You hear another PF official telling us that just print more kwachas forgetting that it costs money to print kwachas. These are so called leaders of Zambia.

  3. Pf and lungu can now blame everything on C19 , even load shedding.

    C19 is a blessing for lungu.

    Even dunderheads like lusambo are now shining , an opportunity has arisen for him to act like a bouncer.

    C19 will pass , we are confident lungu still won’t have answers…

  4. We should effect citizen arrest against Lusambo, he is not a police officer to enforce law or directives he is simply terrorizing the people. Wicked man!

