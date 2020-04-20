Feature Lifestyle Updated: April 20, 2020 Slap Dee releases ‘Dzuwa’ By staff April 20, 2020 36 views 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Print Feature Lifestyle Slap Dee releases 'Dzuwa' staff Slap Dee collaborated with Jorzi for his new single “Dzuwa” . The music video was shot and directed by NO I.D GURU. [Read 1 times, 2 reads today] Previous article600 Tests Yield 4 New COVID-19 cases in Zambia in the last 24 hours LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email. - Advertisement - Loading... Latest News Feature Lifestylestaff - April 20, 20200Slap Dee releases ‘Dzuwa’ Slap Dee collaborated with Jorzi for his new single “Dzuwa” . The music video was shot and directed by NO I.D...Read more Headlines 600 Tests Yield 4 New COVID-19 cases in Zambia in the last 24 hours Chief Editor - April 20, 2020 0 From the 600 tests that were conducted in the last 24 hours, Zambia has recorded 4 new COVID-19 cases. Briefing the media this afternoon, Health... Read more Feature Lifestyle Jay Rox releases “Pala Ba Nda” music video staff - April 20, 2020 0 Jay Rox released the video for “Pala Ba Nda” featuring Tommy D and Bobby East This is a single off Jay Rox's brand new album titled SCAR. This... Read more Health Pharmaceutical Society says cloth face masks have Zero protection against COVID 19 editor - April 20, 2020 11 By Patricia Mbewe The Pharmaceutical Society of Zambia (PSZ) is concerned that cloth face masks that people are making to protect themselves from the corona... Read more General News Government Suspended customs duties and VAT on additional medical supplies used in the fight against COVID-19 Chief Editor - April 20, 2020 2 The government has Suspended customs duties and Value Added Tax on additional medical supplies used in the fight against COVID-19 in order to expedite... Read more More Articles In This Category Jay Rox releases “Pala Ba Nda” music video Feature Lifestyle staff - April 20, 2020 0 Jay Rox released the video for “Pala Ba Nda” featuring Tommy D and Bobby East This is a single off Jay Rox's brand new album titled SCAR. This... Read more Zack Songs released his highly anticipated music video “Calling Me” Feature Lifestyle staff - April 15, 2020 1 Zack Songs released his highly anticipated music video "Calling Me". The dance track which Zack Songs dedicates to his female fans has gone viral on... Read more Today’s Message:Forgive So You Can Be Free Feature Lifestyle Chief Editor - April 12, 2020 6 Today’s Scripture “...Jesus said, “Father, forgive them, for they do not know what they are doing.” (Luke 23:34, NIV) Forgive So You Can Be Free As Jesus was... Read more Today’s Message: Why Bless Those Who Hurt You? Feature Lifestyle Chief Editor - April 5, 2020 7 Today’s Scripture “...Love your enemies, do good to those who hate you, bless those who curse you, pray for those who mistreat you.” (Luke 6:27–28, NIV) Why... Read more - Advertisement - [Read 25 times, 1 reads today]