Activist and Lecturer Sishuwa Sishuwa has charged that President Edgar Lungu’s silence ok let national issues has created a leadership crisis in the country.

Dr Sishuwa observed that the leadership vacuum is now allowing PF Minister’s to start campaigning for their own political ambitions.

He wrote on Twitter that, “What is the reason for Zambia’s President Edgar Lungu talking less, amidst the impending crises in the economic and health sectors? Are these really the actions of a man in charge? He has only made a single public appearance in the last one month,” Dr Sishuwa observed.

“His absence has created a leadership vacuum. Ministers are campaigning using press conferences to display competence in relation to the running of one’s ministry. The idea is to be seen that one is working and to endear oneself to the public, ahead of a possible leadership bid.”

He added, “When someone like Minister of Home Affairs Stephen Kampyongo suddenly starts to say all the right things, such as distancing himself from Lusambo’s lawless antics and thanking the UPND for donating resources to the fight against COVID-19, then you know that something is brewing.”

[Read 103 times, 103 reads today]