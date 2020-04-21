Unions in the mining sector have urged Mopani Copper Mine to immediately recall over 11 000 employees sent on forced leave, following management’s decision to place the mine on care and maintenance.

This follows successive talks, held between government and Glencore, the owners of Mopani Copper Mines, who have agreed to rescind its decision to place Mufulira and Kitwe mines on care and Maintenance.

Mine Workers Union of Zambia President, Joseph Chewe said that Mopani must also reinstate all contractors, whose contracts were terminated to immediately start production.

Mr. Chewe, who was speaking during a joint media briefing in Kitwe, said that Mopani’s decision to place the Mines on care and maintenance without consulting government and unions should never be repeated.

And National Union of Miners and Allied Workers President, James Chansa said the 90 days period Mopani intends to dialogue with government on its future Must not lead to job losses.

Mr. Chansa has also commended the Government for compelling Mopani to follow the right procedure when placing the mines on care and Maintenance and urged the Mining firm to invest heavily in projects in order to boost production.

Yesterday, Glencore, the owners of Mopani Copper Mines rescinded its decision to put mines in Kitwe and Mufulira under on care and maintenance, but will instead write informing the Director of Mines of its intention to place the two mining operations on care and maintenance in 90 days, while still in dialogue with Government on possible solutions.

This followed a meeting held via video conferencing between a Team of Cabinet Ministers and Top Executives of Glencore.

Meanwhile, Government has allowed Mopani Chief Executive Officer Nathan Bullock to leave the country and Charles Sakanya has since been appointed to Act as CEO. Mr. Mulenga said Mopani Copper Mines will also avail the Government a detailed plan on how they intend to proceed in the 90 days period and possibly beyond, adding that the Mine Management has also sought relief on a number of issues mostly related to tax and in particular VAT.

Mr. Mulenga said the Minister of Finance will respond to these issues raised once he studies them and that Mopani will defer some non-production activities and reduce capital expenditure in a bid to unlock some cash flow.

Mr. Mulenga said the Government applauded the gesture of goodwill from Glencore to rescind its earlier decision and opting for dialogue.

Those that were part of the meeting are Mines Minister Richard Musukwa, Minister of Finance Dr Bwalya Ng’andu, Minister of Labour and Social Security Joyce Simukoko, while Glencore Executives included Mark Davis, Mike Westerman and Nico Paraskeva.

