Glencore says it will reverse its earlier decision to places Mopani Copper Mines on care and maintenance if it reaches an agreement with the Zambian government.

Glencore’s statement came after the Ministry of Mines said Glencore had “rescinded” its decision to put MCM on care and maintenance following a video conference between Glencore executives and Zambian ministers.

Glencore’s statement struck a different tone to the ministry – emphasising that a re-start of mining operations was conditional on an agreement being reached.

Zambia had earlier said it “applauded” Glencore’s “gesture of goodwill” in rescinding its decision and opting for dialogue.

Glencore said it had submitted a proposal to the government, giving no further details.

“IIf an agreement is reached Mopani will re-start mining operations and issue a notice of its intention to place the mining operations on care and maintenance after 90 days,” Glencore said.

It said it had submitted a proposal to the Zambian government that, if agreed, will see if restart copper production before notifying the government of its intention to mothball the assets.

“During the 90-day period, Mopani will continue to engage with the government on potential solutions to its current challenges,” the company added in a written statement.

The Ministry of Mines said MCM had “sought relief” from government on issues related to tax and, in particular, VAT.

The Ministry said MCM must deliver a “detailed plan” on how it intends to proceed in the 90-day period and “possibly” beyond, adding that MCM would defer some non-production activities and cut capital expenditure in order to unlock cashflow.

The Ministry also said MCM must restructure its cost profile in order to become profitable and start paying corporate income tax.

The Ministry said Charles Sakanya, chief engineer at MCM, has been appointed acting CEO after the government allowed CEO Nathan Bullock to leave the country.

Mr. Bullock had been briefly detained at Lusaka airport on April 15.

MCM, which produced 119,000 tonnes of copper in 2018, is 73.1% owned by Glencore, 16.9% by First Quantum Minerals and 10% by ZCCM-IH.

