9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, April 22, 2020
type here...
Headlines

Government should do the right thing and provide Protective Equipment to Medical Staff -HH

By Chief Editor
36 views
0
Headlines Government should do the right thing and provide Protective Equipment to...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema says he has learned with sadness that five health workers have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Mr. Hichilema says the government owes it to medical staff on the frontline of this pandemic to do the right thing and provide the necessary protective equipment.

He said during this challenging time, healthcare staff should be equipped and supported so that they can deliver the right level of care for patients.

“Our thoughts and prayers go to you all our health workers who are working tirelessly to combat this deadly pandemic”, he said.

Mr. Hichilema encouraged those that have tested positive for the pandemic to remain positive and never lose hope in the fight against the pandemic.

Yesterday, Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya said that five health workers at Levy Mwanawasa Hospital tested positive to COVID-19, out of the 322 test done in the last 24 hours bringing the total cases to 70.

Dr. Chilufya disclosed that the health workers in isolation facilities were tested as part of the routine medical surveillance program after two weeks of duty placement, bringing the total number of affected health workers to 8 who have all since been placed in designated isolation facilities.

Dr. Chilufya further said that President Edgar Lungu has since regretted the sad development and wished the health workers a quick recovery and assured them of his full support.

“In order to minimize the risk of health care workers contracting COVID-19 through exposure in the work environment, we are instituting the following additional stringent measures: Retraining of all staff in Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) practices, assignment of a dedicated senior staff member to enforce compliance to IPC measures, increasing the buffer stock of personal protective equipment (PPE), to guarantee the availability of sufficient PPE supplies for all staff at all times and thorough and regular decontamination of all surfaces,” Dr Chilufya said.

“I would love to encourage and urge the health workers to remain strong as we stand with you and we are confident that you will recover. We encourage you to put in your level best and as a government, we will continue to improve your welfare” Dr. Chilufya assured.

Meanwhile, Dr Chilufya announced that Emmasdale and Chaisa are earmarked for massive screening and increased disinfection of public places such as markets and bus stations and disclosed that 15,000 face masks will be handed to an established consortium for distribution to market traders.

He urged and reiterate that everyone should escalate levels of hygiene and follow the presidential directive to adhere to social distancing and avoid traveling into Lusaka and emphasized the need to wear masks, exercise social distancing and avoid other unnecessary travels in areas which have become hotspots.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]
Previous articleHunger and not Covid 19 will kill Zambians – MMD Youths advises Bwalya

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Government should do the right thing and provide Protective Equipment to Medical Staff -HH

UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema says he has learned with sadness that five health workers have tested positive for the...
Read more
General News

Hunger and not Covid 19 will kill Zambians – MMD Youths advises Bwalya

Chief Editor - 0
Opposition New Hope Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) Youths have called upon the Minister of Finance Hon. Bwalya Ngandu to put in measures that...
Read more
Rural News

President Lungu saddened by Zambia’s loss of traditional leaders in recent months

Chief Editor - 1
President Edgar Lungu is saddened that the country has lost a number of traditional leaders in the recent months. And the President has sent a...
Read more
Columns

Ghana: 21st Century IMF lending success story, should Zambia emulate them?

Chief Editor - 1
By Kalima Nkonde I have written on Zambia’s possible International Monetary Fund (IMF) program for the past 5 years, even when it was not fashionable...
Read more
General News

Maureen Nkandu gets a new job

Chief Editor - 2
Renowned Zambian broadcaster Maureen Nkandu has been appointed as Spokesperson and Regional Communications Manager for WaterAid Southern Africa. She will be based in Johannesburg, South...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Five workers at Levy Mwanawasa Hospital have tested positive for COVID-19

Headlines Chief Editor - 46
Five health workers at Levy Mwanawasa Hospital have tested positive for Coronavirus. Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya has said that the government has...
Read more

The recruitment of additional medical staff as directed by President Edgar Lungu has not started

Headlines Chief Editor - 18
Social Scientist Innocent Kolala says it is disappointing that the recruitment of medical staff as directed by President Edgar Lungu is delaying while positive...
Read more

600 Tests Yield 4 New COVID-19 cases in Zambia in the last 24 hours

Headlines Chief Editor - 30
From the 600 tests that were conducted in the last 24 hours, Zambia has recorded 4 new COVID-19 cases. Briefing the media this afternoon, Health...
Read more

Finance Minister paints a gloomy picture of the Economy as a result of COVID-19, budget shortfall estimated at 20%

Headlines Chief Editor - 45
Finance Minister Bwalya Ngandu says it is estimated that the budgeted revenue will fall short of the target by at least K14.8 billion or...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]