Minister of Tourism and Arts Ronald Chitotela has called on tourism operators to partner with Government to reduce the cost of domestic tourism in Zambia after COVID-19.

The Minister said there is a need for a ‘give and take’ situation if Government is to drop taxes like the corporate tax for the industry to get motivated and the operators should see what they can give to the Zambian people so that domestic tourism can be boosted.

Mr. Chitotela said this would work well as an incentive for local citizens to tour the tourism offing of the country as they stand a chance to pay a half rate in accommodation facilities.

He said he wants the Zambia Tourism Agency to change their marketing strategy by moving away from relying on scheduled international calendar events like expos and exhibitions.

Mr. Chitotela said in an interview that he appreciates the importance of international tourism but that domestic tourism will be key in the revitalization of the sector after the COVID 19 pandemic.

He said this would be the easy way out to set sell what the country has to offer to the international market.

Mr. Chitotela said international tourists would appreciate more about the country and see the need to visit the local citizens can understand and tell them where to go.

The Minister itemized the Liuwa Plain National Park and the Victoria Falls as acclaimed international tourisms that Zambia can easily sell to the outside world if they first visited these places.

