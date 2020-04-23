9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, April 23, 2020
type here...
General News

FRA recovers 99 bags of stolen Mealie Meal

By Chief Editor
36 views
2
General News FRA recovers 99 bags of stolen Mealie Meal
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Food Reserve Agency FRA has recovered ninety-nine (99) by 50 kilogramme bags of white maize worth over 10,000 Kwacha that were stolen in Luwingu District of Northern Province.

According to FRA public relations coordinator John Chipandwe,the theft was uncovered when alert Agency officers were conducting an intra-district movement of maize from Shitimali Satellite Depot in Luwingu to the main holding depot in the central part of Luwingu District.

“In fulfilment of the Food Reserve Agency’s goal statement of ”securing national strategic food reserves”, the Agency working in collaboration with the Zambia Police Service recovered the bags after an operation” Mr Chipandwe disclosed in a statement.

Mr Chipandwe further said the ninety-nine bags were stolen by Francis Mwamba at Shitimali Depot who worked with other unknown people.

He said Mr. Mwamba was arrested, taken to court and was convicted of the offence and was imprisoned with hard labour.

He cautioned the public to desist from stealing maize or any property from its strategic reserves and further stated that the agency is working closely with the Zambia Police Service and reliable informers stationed at all the storage facilities countrywide.

“Members of the public are therefore requested to help in securing national strategic food reserves by reporting anyone found selling maize in FRA branded bags to any nearest police station” Mr Chipandwe said

[Read 42 times, 42 reads today]
Previous articlePresident Lungu is in violation of the Constitution by allowing Minister Lusambo to beat Cistizens-CiSCA
Next articleLabour Ministry to Issue SI on when employers can be allowed to send workers on forced leave

2 COMMENTS

  1. When its a nobody stealing they will caught out up with you but PF officals and PF cadres are driving away with truckloads of FRA maize.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Mass COVID-19 screening and Testing gets underway in Lusaka’s Emmasdale and Chaisa Township

Mass screening and Testing is underway in Lusaka’s Emmasdale and Chaisa Township which are considered high risk areas for...
Read more
Economy

Labour Ministry to Issue SI on when employers can be allowed to send workers on forced leave

Chief Editor - 1
Minister of Labour Joyce Simukoko says the Ministry intends to draft a statutory instrument that will prescribe circumstances under which employers can be allowed...
Read more
General News

FRA recovers 99 bags of stolen Mealie Meal

Chief Editor - 2
The Food Reserve Agency FRA has recovered ninety-nine (99) by 50 kilogramme bags of white maize worth over 10,000 Kwacha that were stolen in...
Read more
Headlines

President Lungu is in violation of the Constitution by allowing Minister Lusambo to beat Cistizens-CiSCA

Chief Editor - 2
The Civil Society Constitution Agenda (CiSCA) has charged that Republican President Edgar Lungu is in violation of the Constitution by allowing Lusaka Province Minister...
Read more
Economy

Trade Kings praised for using locally sourced materials to support Zambia’s economy

editor - 12
In a move to encourage local manufacturers to use locally sourced raw materials in order to support the growth of the economy, President Edgar...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Mass COVID-19 screening and Testing gets underway in Lusaka’s Emmasdale and Chaisa Township

General News Chief Editor - 0
Mass screening and Testing is underway in Lusaka’s Emmasdale and Chaisa Township which are considered high risk areas for COVID-19. Lusaka Provincial Health Director Consity...
Read more

Slot Machines Businesses in Compounds are flouting COVID-19 directives

General News Chief Editor - 2
The Zambia Gaming Association is concerned that some business houses involved in slot businesses have continued flouting President Edgar Lungu's directives to suspend operations...
Read more

Police arrest 32 year old man for murdering his 16-year-old girlfriend

General News Chief Editor - 14
Police have arrested a male adult identified as Crispin Kawanga aged 32 of Lusaka's Mtendere east in connection with the murder of his 16-year-old...
Read more

Ndola city council advises – ensure you tear up mask before discarding it

General News editor - 14
THE Ndola City Council would like to advise everyone using disposable masks to ensure they tear them up before throwing them away. The Public health...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 42 times, 42 reads today]