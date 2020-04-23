The Football Association of Zambia has sent out a survey to all clubs on the impact of the Covid -19 on their operations.

The FAZ league was suspended in mid-March due to the pandemic that has claimed three lives from74 cases to date.

“The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) Executive Committee has proposed a mitigation package for its member clubs arising from the impact of the Covid-19,” acting FAZ spokesperson Sydney Mungala said in a statement.

“During an Executive Committee meeting this morning (Wednesday), FAZ has resolved that it will assess the impact of the Covid-19 on its members and see how they can mitigate the damage.

“Members will be expected to give FAZ details of the hardest hit aspects of their operations through a questionnaire that will be circulated.”

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]