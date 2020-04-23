9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, April 23, 2020
type here...
Headlines

Kwacha Deprecation Keeps the Price of Fuel Unchanged Despite Sharp Fall in Oil Price on the International Market

By Chief Editor
36 views
6
Headlines Kwacha Deprecation Keeps the Price of Fuel Unchanged Despite Sharp Fall in...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Energy Regulation Board (ERB) says current gains from a reduction in international oil prices have been negatively affected by the depreciation of the Kwacha during the same period.

ERB says this has resulted in no price changes made since the last review in December 2019.

ERB Public Relations Manager Kwali Mfuni says ERB has been monitoring movements in international oil prices and the performance of the Kwacha against the US dollar as the two directly impact local fuel prices.

Ms. Mfuni has noted that price review conducted on a cargo procured in January 2020 when the oil prices had not yet started to reduce and the Kwacha had started to depreciate showed minor price variations.

In a statement to media, Ms. Mfuni explained that ERB found it prudent to maintain fuel pump prices as changes would have been below the 2.5 % trigger band for price adjustment.

Ms. Mfuni said even if international oil prices fall during the period when the current cargo is consumed, the perceived benefit is not immediately passed on in the form of a domestic price reduction.

She said benefits can only be passed on if procurement was made during the period when the international oil prices are low.

Ms. Mfuni further said Zambia has not had any importation of crude petroleum feedstock since January 2020 as Indeni has been on industrial maintenance shutdown.

She said the government has in the interim relied on the importation of finished petroleum products being supplied by Oil Marketing Companies.

Ms. Mfuni said in view of the current trends, proposals have been made on options for leveraging on the low global prices and the possibility of locking insufficient low priced cargo orders.

She said that this is to take advantage of the low international oil prices.

[Read 205 times, 205 reads today]
Previous articleShould the President Consider Relaxing COVID-19 Measures at his Next Address?
Next articleTwo New COVID-19 cases recorded in Chingola

6 COMMENTS

  1. Elo batila catch 22. We wait for wise mr Kz comments. I feel better when he explains the situation. The man has data elo the way he uses the queens English kikikiki. From lab technician to top dog. Ndiye bamuna abo

  2. Its taken them 2 weeks to respond, oil producers are literally paying you to get their crude oil off them because all cars in Europe are parked no one is buying and these thieves are now saying we can reduce due to kwacha which we have mismanaged ..even load-shedding its the same story.

  4. Kwena mulifipuba.U deserve to die.Ata bane.how can you fail to procure cheap crude oil?Ba president where are kanshi?This is sleeping

  5. Kwacha is heading south very fast. Now negative oil is on par with Zambia’s leaders – they’re both worth nothing.

    1

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HealthChief Editor - 5

Two New COVID-19 cases recorded in Chingola

Chingola District has become the latest hotspot for COVID-19 in Zambia, after recording two cases, bringing to 76, the...
Read more
Headlines

Kwacha Deprecation Keeps the Price of Fuel Unchanged Despite Sharp Fall in Oil Price on the International Market

Chief Editor - 6
The Energy Regulation Board (ERB) says current gains from a reduction in international oil prices have been negatively affected by the depreciation of the...
Read more
Columns

Should the President Consider Relaxing COVID-19 Measures at his Next Address?

Chief Editor - 12
By Phillip Mubanga The vaccine for novel coronavirus may be developed and be widely and safely available by 2021 or more, researchers have revealed. Further for...
Read more
General News

Mass COVID-19 screening and Testing gets underway in Lusaka’s Emmasdale and Chaisa Township

Chief Editor - 16
Mass screening and Testing is underway in Lusaka’s Emmasdale and Chaisa Township which are considered high risk areas for COVID-19. Lusaka Provincial Health Director Consity...
Read more
Economy

Labour Ministry to Issue SI on when employers can be allowed to send workers on forced leave

Chief Editor - 20
Minister of Labour Joyce Simukoko says the Ministry intends to draft a statutory instrument that will prescribe circumstances under which employers can be allowed...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

President Lungu is in violation of the Constitution by allowing Minister Lusambo to beat Citizens-CiSCA

Headlines Chief Editor - 26
The Civil Society Constitution Agenda (CiSCA) has charged that Republican President Edgar Lungu is in violation of the Constitution by allowing Lusaka Province Minister...
Read more

President Lungu to Engage the Minister of Health to Consider Opening up some Sectors of the Economy

Headlines Chief Editor - 27
President Edgar Lungu has said that he will engage the Minister of Health to consider which sectors of the economy should be unlocked to...
Read more

Fast Spreading Coronavirus Now Reaches highly populated Matero and George compounds

Headlines Chief Editor - 29
The outbreak of the fast-spreading Coronavirus has now reached Matero and George compounds, some of Zambia’s highly populated areas. Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya...
Read more

ZESCO to reduce Load shedding hours from 15 hours to 10 hours a day

Headlines Chief Editor - 31
Power utility company Zesco has announced that load shedding hours will revert to a maximum of 12 hours per day instead of the 15...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 205 times, 205 reads today]