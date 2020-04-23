Chingola District has become the latest hotspot for COVID-19 in Zambia, after recording two cases, bringing to 76, the cumulative number of cases in the country.
The two cases, which are the only ones recorded in the last 24 hours, involve a couple, that had traveled to Tanzania.
Health Minister, Chitalu Chilufya confirmed this today in Lusaka, during the routine COVID -19 update.
Dr Chilufya explained that the couple, both aged 45, had traveled to Dar-re-Salaam, and came back through Nakonde border post in Muchinga province.
He said that screening at Nakonde border post, therefore, needs to be tightened, just like the government is doing in all places.
And, Dr. Chilufya has disclosed that the suspicious death at the University Teaching Hospital -UTH- earlier reported this week, is NOT COVID-19 related.
He explained that investigations and tests have revealed that the man, who was evacuated to the UTH from Choma in Southern Province did not die from COVID-19.
Dr. Chilufya, however, said authorities are investigating another suspicious death in Mongu, Western province, involving a female and the results will be announced later.
He said that anyone that arrives in the Country from a COVID -19 High-risk country will be quarantined at Government designated institution but at their own cost.
Earlier, Information and Broadcasting Services Minister Dora Siliya said tomorrow will mark two weeks that President Edgar Lungu made an extension on the COVID -19 measures.
Ms Siliya said that the nation needs to wait for further advice.
She cautioned Zambians to continue to adhere to the measures and also stay home and avoid non – essential travel.
My concern is on some dirt looking masks some people are putting on, hope that won’t be a recipe for other respiratory diseases like tuberculosis.
And his dull boss is there talking about unlocking the economy so businesses can start operating when its all business as normal in Zambia maybe he means bars…people are still coming in and out of the country..ask this Chilufya how he found out that they had covid-19 have you tested anyone in CB. How can you quarantine someone at their own expense? You are not serious about fighting the disease ..where are you taking all the funds allocated to fight the pandemic Chilufya?
The Corona virus is incubating in people, by the time this PF government realizes it will mass graves everywhere whay is happening now in developed countries. It will painful for moment for most of us because there shall be no farewell departure. Does Chilufya Chitalu know that even those who have been cleared now can test positive again after a week or so. Not that there is secondary infection, this is mysterious disease which has taken the world by surprise.
The time dull politicians realise how serious COVID 19 is serious may be late. I still don’t understand how people from high risk countries like Tanzania are allowed to mingle freely with the rest of the population. Why are we still receiving travelers at the international airport? Mwe bantu what is happening mu Zambia kanshi.
The virus does not move by itself.It is moved when we move.Now try to get the contacts of the couple from the time they arrived at the border till they arrived in Chingola.
Why are we still having imported cases at this time. So what about those that illegally travel in and out of the country? We need to be serious
