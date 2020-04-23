Chingola District has become the latest hotspot for COVID-19 in Zambia, after recording two cases, bringing to 76, the cumulative number of cases in the country.

The two cases, which are the only ones recorded in the last 24 hours, involve a couple, that had traveled to Tanzania.

Health Minister, Chitalu Chilufya confirmed this today in Lusaka, during the routine COVID -19 update.

Dr Chilufya explained that the couple, both aged 45, had traveled to Dar-re-Salaam, and came back through Nakonde border post in Muchinga province.

He said that screening at Nakonde border post, therefore, needs to be tightened, just like the government is doing in all places.

And, Dr. Chilufya has disclosed that the suspicious death at the University Teaching Hospital -UTH- earlier reported this week, is NOT COVID-19 related.

He explained that investigations and tests have revealed that the man, who was evacuated to the UTH from Choma in Southern Province did not die from COVID-19.

Dr. Chilufya, however, said authorities are investigating another suspicious death in Mongu, Western province, involving a female and the results will be announced later.

He said that anyone that arrives in the Country from a COVID -19 High-risk country will be quarantined at Government designated institution but at their own cost.

Earlier, Information and Broadcasting Services Minister Dora Siliya said tomorrow will mark two weeks that President Edgar Lungu made an extension on the COVID -19 measures.

Ms Siliya said that the nation needs to wait for further advice.

She cautioned Zambians to continue to adhere to the measures and also stay home and avoid non – essential travel.

