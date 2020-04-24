The opposition UPND is appalled at the levels of corruption and downright thieving of national resources by the Patriotic Front leaders and their cadres.

UPND spokesperson Charles Kakoma says the PF is a bunch of kleptomaniac individuals who steal money, anything that they want, whenever they can and nearly all the time.

Mr. Kakoma says his party has seen and heard how some people connected to PF leaders are now supplying personal protective equipment that was donated by well-wishers in the fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic.

He said the UPND is horrified that even after President Lungu sent hundreds of paramilitary officers to secure the gold deposits at Kasenseli gold mine in Mwinilunga, his cadres took over the mine without anyone stopping them.

Mr. Kakoma noted that President Lungu led his party members into Mwinilunga and has wondered his interest in the area he visited four times in a month.

“A fortnight ago, our Member of Parliament for Mwinilunga Newton Samakai had given the Zambia Police an ultimatum to leave Kasenseli mine failure to which he was going to lead the locals to take over the mine as only PF cadres, mostly from outside the province, we’re benefiting from the wealth given to them by God”, he said.

Mr. Kakoma said President Lungu has received reports from the police and the country’s intelligence services on how his party leaders and cadres camped in Mwinilunga are exploiting the natural resource to their benefit.

“Acting on the information from the police and the intelligence agencies, President Lungu has taken a new Police Commissioner to North-Western Province to replace Hudson Namachila who is accused of having failed to protect the gold”, he added.

Mr. Kakoma has wondered why PF party Secretary General Davies Mwila has taken action against one person, Jackson Kungo the party provincial chairman in North-Western Province, over his involvement in the looting of gold in Mwinilunga.

He said the suspension of Kungo by Mr. Mwila goes to show that indeed there is no honor amongst thieves.

Mr. Kakoma said it is however shocking to the nation that Mr. Mwila is sending a team of PF cadres to investigate their fellow cadre Kungo when the police and the intelligence agencies have already handed their findings to President Lungu.

He challenged the PF should not insult and take the Zambia people for grated by sending cadres to cleanse their colleagues of criminal offenses.

Mr. Kakoma said the theft of gold by the PF elements and agents in Mwinilunga is undeniable indisputable and irrefutable truth and fact known by the people of North Western Province and the Zambians at large.

He said the theft of gold in Mwinilunga should not be trivialized as a PF internal matter at a time the country is shackled in debt.

Mr. Kakoma said this is a serious matter that does not need Patriotic Front Chairperson for Legal affairs Brian Mundibile and his band of fellow cadres in the names of Nixon Chilangwa, Syacheye Madyenkunku, Kampamba Chewe, Andrew Lubusha, and Alick Tembo to investigate the matter.

He said the only reason these cadres are being sent to Mwinilunga by Davies Mwila is that they should go and get their share of the loot taking place there.

Mr. Kakoma said if President Lungu is serious about his utterances to uproot corruption in the PF and government and his promise not to shield anyone found wanting by the law, then he should stop cadres from undertaking this investigation.

He has challenged President Lungu to take action based on the reports from the Zambia police and the country’s security apparatus.

