9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, April 24, 2020
type here...
Feature Lifestyle

Advise sought on dealing with greedy step sisters

By editor
36 views
0
Feature Lifestyle Advise sought on dealing with greedy step sisters
editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Good afternoon all,

Kindly help me on how to resolve a problem in our family.We are a family of eight my father died in 2007 left two houses behind.One house is on rent then the other one mum used to stay in to take care of my siblings.We had some confusion with the houses with my step sisters.They started harassing mum to sell the house that she used to live in because she was not working any where for her to be benefiting from two houses.Mum sold the house and shared the money equally to every one of us.She remained with one house which is still on rent,the problem is that the same step sisters still claiming to be given shares from the one house which is on rent. My question is, is it fair for mum to be still giving them shares (1)they are all married and above 35 (2)mum still has children to take to school. How best can the law help please advise.

Distraught

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]
Previous articleFDD salutes Bank of Zambia’s timely allocation of K10 billion to Commercial banks

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Feature Lifestyleeditor - 0

Advise sought on dealing with greedy step sisters

Good afternoon all, Kindly help me on how to resolve a problem in our family.We are a family of...
Read more
Economy

FDD salutes Bank of Zambia’s timely allocation of K10 billion to Commercial banks

Chief Editor - 0
The Forum for Democracy and Development has saluted the timely decision taken by the Bank of Zambia to allocate K10 billion to commercial banks...
Read more
General News

Donations of Public funds by ZRA to different causes including COVID-19 is illegal-Sean Tembo

Chief Editor - 2
The Patriots for Economic Progress has noted with sadness the increasing propensity of public institutions such as the Zambia Revenue Authority to donate taxpayers...
Read more
Sports

Sate-Sate Itching For Action

sports - 0
Nkana star striker Ronald Sate Sate Kampamba is itching to return to action when the coronavirus outbreak is contained. Sate Sate said life has not...
Read more
Headlines

UPND says it’s appalled at the levels of corruption and downright thieving of national resources by PF Leaders and Cadres

Chief Editor - 7
The opposition UPND is appalled at the levels of corruption and downright thieving of national resources by the Patriotic Front leaders and their cadres. UPND...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Slap Dee releases ‘Dzuwa’

Feature Lifestyle staff - 6
Slap Dee collaborated with Jorzi for his new single “Dzuwa” . The music video was shot and directed by NO I.D GURU. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dLuy_vgST98
Read more

Jay Rox releases “Pala Ba Nda” music video

Feature Lifestyle staff - 1
Jay Rox released the video for “Pala Ba Nda” featuring Tommy D and Bobby East This is a single off Jay Rox's brand new album titled SCAR. This...
Read more

Zack Songs released his highly anticipated music video “Calling Me”

Feature Lifestyle staff - 1
Zack Songs released his highly anticipated music video "Calling Me". The dance track which Zack Songs dedicates to his female fans has gone viral on...
Read more

Today’s Message:Forgive So You Can Be Free

Feature Lifestyle Chief Editor - 6
Today’s Scripture “...Jesus said, “Father, forgive them, for they do not know what they are doing.” (Luke 23:34, NIV) Forgive So You Can Be Free As Jesus was...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]