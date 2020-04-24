Good afternoon all,

Kindly help me on how to resolve a problem in our family.We are a family of eight my father died in 2007 left two houses behind.One house is on rent then the other one mum used to stay in to take care of my siblings.We had some confusion with the houses with my step sisters.They started harassing mum to sell the house that she used to live in because she was not working any where for her to be benefiting from two houses.Mum sold the house and shared the money equally to every one of us.She remained with one house which is still on rent,the problem is that the same step sisters still claiming to be given shares from the one house which is on rent. My question is, is it fair for mum to be still giving them shares (1)they are all married and above 35 (2)mum still has children to take to school. How best can the law help please advise.

Distraught

