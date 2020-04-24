FAZ President Andrew Kamanga says there is nothing sinister about the timing of the new FAZ constitution.

The new FAZ constitution has raised a storm over the last couple of months that saw some prominent figures, in particular ex-FAZ President Kalusha Bwalya; fail to make the ballot for the 2020 elective FAZ Annual General Meeting that has been postponed from March 28 due to the prevailing Convid-19 pandemic.

This is after Kalusha failed the integrity test that is embedded in the new FAZ constitution.

“When we got into office in 2016, the first thing which was a challenge for us, we found a directive from FIFA that we should adjust our constitution in line with FIFA statutes. That program had been started much earlier, we were only given a week but we got back to FIFA and negotiated more time to get the process started,” Kamanga told Chete FM in Nakonde.

“Around September 2016, we were given an extra six months to finish the process. We undertook a consultative process, basically what FIFA was saying was that our electoral college was too big because all the 380 members of FAZ would sit in one meeting and have one election.

“They felt that the number had been too high, we needed to find a way of reducing the number.

“Fortunately through a consultative process with all the members of FAZ, we decided in March 2017 to adjust the constitution to re-aligning it with the FIFA Statutes which obviously imposed the introduction of extra judicial bodies like the independent Audit and Compliance Committee, Ethics Committee which obviously has seen the most topical issue around the Integrity Checks and of course we saw a big opportunity with the change of the constitution where we now started the decentralization program.

“It means essentially each province has representation on the national executive committee so this is why you have seen that this time around, the elections are happening in the provinces before we finish off with electing the president, vice president and the female candidate.

“Essentially each province including Muchinga where Nakonde is will have an executive committee which has a chairman, vice chairman, one in charge of youth, women and one committee member. That committee in the province, the chairman will automatically sit in the national executive committee.”

Meanwhile, there is an initiative spearheaded by Sports Minister Emmanuel Mulenga to hold an emergency annual general meeting outside the aegis of the new FAZ constitution that will bring together all aggrieved parties.

