The government has thrown out an appeal by Prime Television Limited to have its license reinstated.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dora Siliya said that the Ministry can not entertain the appeal as Prime Television License had expired before the Independent Broadcasting Authority had canceled it on April 9, 2020.

In a letter to Prime Television Managing Director, Gerald Shawa, Ms. Siliya said the Private Television Station license had expired on March 29th, 2020.

She said Section 28 subsection two of the Independent Broadcasting Authority Act is categorical as it provides that the broadcasting license that is not renewed in accordance with Sub Section one of the Act is void.

Ms. Siliya said that it is for this reason that the appeal has been refused.

Ms. Siliya who is also Chief Government Spokesperson said Section 28 sub-section three of the IBA Act criminalizes the provision of a broadcasting service when the license is void.

She said upon conviction the offender is liable to seven years imprisonment or a fine of 700,000 penalty units.

