Friday, April 24, 2020
Government throws out Pime TV Appeal, Prime TV License expired

By Chief Editor
8
Chief Editor

The government has thrown out an appeal by Prime Television Limited to have its license reinstated.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dora Siliya said that the Ministry can not entertain the appeal as Prime Television License had expired before the Independent Broadcasting Authority had canceled it on April 9, 2020.

In a letter to Prime Television Managing Director, Gerald Shawa, Ms. Siliya said the Private Television Station license had expired on March 29th, 2020.

She said Section 28 subsection two of the Independent Broadcasting Authority Act is categorical as it provides that the broadcasting license that is not renewed in accordance with Sub Section one of the Act is void.

Ms. Siliya said that it is for this reason that the appeal has been refused.

Ms. Siliya who is also Chief Government Spokesperson said Section 28 sub-section three of the IBA Act criminalizes the provision of a broadcasting service when the license is void.

She said upon conviction the offender is liable to seven years imprisonment or a fine of 700,000 penalty units.

8 COMMENTS

    • Prime Television License had expired before the Independent Broadcasting Authority had canceled it on April 9, 2020.
      In a letter to Prime Television Managing Director, Gerald Shawa, Ms. Siliya said the Private Television Station license had expired on March 29th, 2020.

      ALL THIS HAPPENED IN PERIOD WHEN SHE TOLD GOVERNMENT AGENCIES AND PARTNERS NOT TO WORK WITH PRIME TV, HOW WOULD PRIME RENEW THEIR LICENSE UNDER SUCH HOSTILITIES, SHE KNEW WHAT SHE WAS DOING, PRIME SHOULD TAKE THE COURT ROUTE AND NOT THE BEGGING ROUTE LET THEM USE THE LAW, I THINK NAKA JEALOUS KALIPO, IMAGINE ALL HER MEDIA EDUCATION NOT EVEN A SIMPLE COMMUNITY RADIO STATION IN HER NAME.

    • Who cancels what has expired? So IBA ‘s cancelation is null and void, prime should just concentrate on renewing their license, this is very interesting case, Ba prime look for a good lawyer and hit the courts.

  4. Prime tuvi tried a fast one but got rebuffed. How can they fail to renew their licence??? Meanwhile ka Shawa was pontaling with an expired licence?? Uzamiziba yesu, suntwe!!

    1

    • Which government department would have entertained them to renew, when Dora told them that government won’t be working with them, have you checked the dates, and which government worker would risk his job entertaining prime TV at such hostile hour.

