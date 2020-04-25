Finance Minister Bwalya Ng’andu says investment in Information Communication Technology (ICT) has enabled the government to closely track non-tax revenue.

Dr. Ng’andu says the millions of dollars invested in the National Data Centre is worthwhile because the system allows government track revenue from toll gates and immigration, among others.

The Minister says the system allows him to know how much to expect from key government institutions which also promotes accountability.

Speaking after touring the Smart Zambia Data Centre at the Ministry of Finance and National Data Centre in Lusaka yesterday, Dr. Ng’andu said removing interventions of the human factor in the management of public finances will increase revenue especially amidst economic challenges caused by the Covid-19.

And Dr. Ng’andu said the system has allowed the government to continue running smoothly despite scaling down on the workforce to curb further spread of Covid-19.

And Smart Zambia National Coordinator Martine Mtonga said the system is currently running at 99.8 percent making payroll systems and all payments by government remotely as the workforce has been scaled down.

He said Zambia and South Africa are the only countries in the SADC region with such facilities that are also able to track digital invasions.

And Infratel Chief Executive Officer Freelance Bwalya said Zambian companies can use Infratel for cloud services with international firms.

And Company Chief Information Officer Zeko Mbumwae noted that international banks operating in Zambia are however still hosting a huge portion of their data at their headquarters abroad because current Zambian laws do not compel them to do so locally.

