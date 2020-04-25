9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, April 25, 2020
Opposition Alliance kick out NAREP

By Chief Editor
The National Restoration Party has with immediate effect been expelled from the opposition alliance.

Alliance Spokeseprerson James Lukuku says the drastic measure has been taken as a precaution to uphold the integrity of the Opposition Alliance.

In a statement, Mr. Lukuku explained that NAREP has in the recent days created an atmosphere of unwelcome antagonism with fellow Opposition Alliance members, and it is no longer rational for the party to belong to the alliance.

Mr. Lukuku said NAREP President Steven Nyirenda has failed to stand up to the same commitment as his predecessor Elias Chipimo.

