The United States is contributing nearly $10 million in health assistance to help Zambia respond to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Through USAID, the U.S. government is providing more than $6 million to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 through promotion of educational materials via radio, television and print media.

In a statement, US Embassy Chargé d Affairs David Young says the US is also offering assistance by strengthening laboratory and clinical systems to diagnose new cases and to treat those who get sick.

And the US Envoy has further disclosed that his government is working with the Ministry of Health, religious and traditional leaders, entertainers, and the private sector to mobilize the Zambian Partners against COVID-19 campaign.

Mr. Young adds that systems are being put in place that will allow people living with HIV to collect six months of anti-retroviral drugs at once, limiting their potential exposure to COVID-19 and protecting their health

