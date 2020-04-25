9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, April 25, 2020
type here...
General News

ZRA dismayed by the political smearing of its donation to the Ministry of Health

By Chief Editor
36 views
0
General News ZRA dismayed by the political smearing of its donation to the...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Zambia Revenue Authority is dismayed by the political smearing of its donation to the Ministry of Health towards the fight against COVID-19 by Patriots for Economic Progress President Sean Tembo.

In its endeavor to provide socio-economic security to the nation, the Authority has donated K200,000 and Re-allocated its advertising budget for messages such as anti smuggling by replacing them with COVID-19 sensitization messages, a move Mr Tembo said is illegal.

ZRA Corporate Communications Manager Topsy Sikalinda says it is unfortunate that aspiring leaders mudsling the Authority at a crucial time when lives are more important than anything else.

Mr Sikalinda says the PEP Leader has of late been petty, criticizing everything that the Authority does to gain political mileage despite ZRA ignoring his statements.

He said the Authority has an annual Corporate Social Responsibility budget funded by Employees and the Government from which it uses to carry out charitable works in various communities.

Mr Sikalinda said recently, donations have been made to the University Teaching Hospital, City Market and Buseko market for toilets and water supply system.

He has reminded Mr. Tembo that ZRA will also prioritise a good cause for the nation such fighting a pandemic when it affects its operations and mandate at large.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]
Previous articleCovid-19 splits Churches: Controversy erupts over reopening of Churches

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

ZRA dismayed by the political smearing of its donation to the Ministry of Health

The Zambia Revenue Authority is dismayed by the political smearing of its donation to the Ministry of Health towards...
Read more
Headlines

Covid-19 splits Churches: Controversy erupts over reopening of Churches

Chief Editor - 0
Several Churches have taken different positions to President Edgar Lungu’s direction that places of worship may reopen in the wake of Covid-19 outbreak. Hours after...
Read more
General News

KK’s 96th Birthday Celebrations Suspended

Chief Editor - 17
The Family and Office of Zambia’s first Republican President, Dr. Kenneth Kaunda has suspended his 96th birthday celebrations. This follows the directive given by President...
Read more
Economy

Move by the Auditor General’s office to track all donations welcome

Chief Editor - 5
Transparency International Zambia has noted with optimism, the move by the Auditor General’s office to track all donations made towards Zambia’s fight against the...
Read more
General News

UPND MPs are to collect materials meant to fight COVID-19 from Ministry Health-Kamba

Chief Editor - 16
The PF in Lusaka Province has called for close collaboration between the Ministry of Health and Members of Parliament in the fight against the...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

KK’s 96th Birthday Celebrations Suspended

General News Chief Editor - 17
The Family and Office of Zambia’s first Republican President, Dr. Kenneth Kaunda has suspended his 96th birthday celebrations. This follows the directive given by President...
Read more

UPND MPs are to collect materials meant to fight COVID-19 from Ministry Health-Kamba

General News Chief Editor - 16
The PF in Lusaka Province has called for close collaboration between the Ministry of Health and Members of Parliament in the fight against the...
Read more

Donations of Public funds by ZRA to different causes including COVID-19 is illegal-Sean Tembo

General News Chief Editor - 31
The Patriots for Economic Progress has noted with sadness the increasing propensity of public institutions such as the Zambia Revenue Authority to donate taxpayers...
Read more

Why should our doctors die while saving lives, NDC Party Leader Chishimba Kambwili Asks

General News Chief Editor - 21
The National Democratic Congress, NDC, is worried that more Health Care Workers, HWCs, may be infected with the Coronavirus if the government does not...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]