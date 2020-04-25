The Zambia Revenue Authority is dismayed by the political smearing of its donation to the Ministry of Health towards the fight against COVID-19 by Patriots for Economic Progress President Sean Tembo.

In its endeavor to provide socio-economic security to the nation, the Authority has donated K200,000 and Re-allocated its advertising budget for messages such as anti smuggling by replacing them with COVID-19 sensitization messages, a move Mr Tembo said is illegal.

ZRA Corporate Communications Manager Topsy Sikalinda says it is unfortunate that aspiring leaders mudsling the Authority at a crucial time when lives are more important than anything else.

Mr Sikalinda says the PEP Leader has of late been petty, criticizing everything that the Authority does to gain political mileage despite ZRA ignoring his statements.

He said the Authority has an annual Corporate Social Responsibility budget funded by Employees and the Government from which it uses to carry out charitable works in various communities.

Mr Sikalinda said recently, donations have been made to the University Teaching Hospital, City Market and Buseko market for toilets and water supply system.

He has reminded Mr. Tembo that ZRA will also prioritise a good cause for the nation such fighting a pandemic when it affects its operations and mandate at large.

