OYDC Zambia In Talks With Mother Bodies To Resume Some Sports Activities

By Chief Editor
OYDC Zambia In Talks With Mother Bodies To Resume Some Sports Activities
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The OYDC Zambia – Sports Development Centre will consult the Ministries of Health and Youth, Sport and Child Development, National Sports Council of Zambia, and the National Olympic Committee of Zambia on steps to take to resume some sports activities which do not involve physical contact.

OYDC Zambia, Chief Executive Officer Dr. Fredrick Chitangala says this move follows the recent national address by President Edgar Lungu, where he announced that non-contact sport activities such as tennis & golf could resume.

Dr. Chitangala says if the relevant stakeholders give OYDC a green light, the Centre will resume sports activities in tennis, athletics, badminton, table tennis, pool, and chess adding that all those who will be accessing the sports facility will be screened for body temperature at the main gate which will be the only entry to the facility. He adds that not more than fifty spectators will be allowed at every particular event and will ensure that everyone maintains social distancing, wear face masks and wash their hands on entry. All athletes will be required to carry with them hand sanitizers.

The OYDC Zambia, on 17th March, 2020 suspended “All Sport and Non-sport” activities indefinitely following the outbreak of the Covid-19.

“Following President Edgar C. Lungu´s recent national address, the OYDC Zambia, is consulting key stakeholders on next steps to take to resume some of the sport activities which were suspended indefinitely on 17 March, 2020”.I wish to reiterate that OYDC Zambia, values the health of every citizen, and it is our hope that measures being taken by government to avoid the further spread of the virus are adhered to by all wellmeaning Zambians to curb this deadly pandemic which has claimed a number of lives” he said.

Previous articleU.S calls for seriousness in fighting malaria

