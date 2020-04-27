Luanshya Mayor Nathan Chanda has expressed concern with the manner in which children are roaming the streets despite measures put in place for people to stay at home so as to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

ZANIS reports that Mr. Chanda said this was weakening the efforts which the Ministry of Health has put in place to ensure the spread of the pandemic was stopped.

Mr. Chanda, who is also Copperbelt Patriotic Front Chairperson, has since taken it upon himself to go round into townships checking on adherence levels concerning the prescribed measures.

He observed that there were a lot of children who are freely socialising and interacting in huge numbers.

He said such behaviour is putting the lives of children at risk as they were more vulnerable to contracting the disease and possibly contribute in spreading it to their families if not sensitised.

During his visit to various townships, the Luanshya Mayor said the decision by the Government to close schools was to ensure that children stay home and not to be loitering.

“It has been an eye opener. We have discovered that our children are so vulnerable as they are moving about in numbers playing. The idea by government to close schools was to ensure that children are kept safe at home so as to avoid large gatherings in a bid to prevent the spread of the coronavirus,” Mr. Chanda said.

Among the areas which Mr. Chanda visited are Roan sections 9 and 10, Kawama, sections 21, 25 and 27.

Mr. Chanda has since appealed to parents that use public transport to always leave their children at home and ensure that they wear face masks or use clean pieces of cloths as advised by the Ministry of Health.

“We got on business and I found that yes parents are putting on face masks, but the child they carry along does not have. So the best way is to leave the children home. This is my honest appeal, we need to fight Covid-19 together,” he said.

He meanwhile noted that people were using disposable face masks for a couple of days when they were supposed to be changed after three to four hour.

Mr. Chanda has therefore called for more public sensitisation on how to use the masks.

He further acknowledged the significant role which local tailors that make affordable face masks were playing.

“Am sure the Church, Members of Parliament and NGOs in our district are doing their job but are also invited to come on board as this was not a war for government alone but everyone if the COVID-19 was to be defeated,” Mr. Chanda said.

Luanshya district has so far recorded one case of COVID-19 since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country and the patient is among the two in isolation at Masaiti isolation centre in Masaiti district.

[Read 48 times, 48 reads today]