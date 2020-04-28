9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, April 28, 2020
type here...
General News

President Lungu pays tribute to the Zambian soccer community in remembrance of the 1994 national football team

By Chief Editor
36 views
0
General News President Lungu pays tribute to the Zambian soccer community in remembrance of...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

REPUBLICAN President Edgar Lungu has paid glowing tribute to the Zambian soccer community in remembrance of the 1994 national football team that perished off the coast of Gabon 27 years ago.

In a statement issued to media yesterday by his President’s Special Assistant for Press and Public Relations Mr Isaac Chipampe, the Head of State described the accident as one of the most difficult moments for Zambia and wished it had not happened.

” I wish you had reached Dakar, Senegal your final destination, I wish, with your collective talents you could have conquered Senegal and Morocco, we could have probably won the Africa Cup of Nations in 1994 and we could arguably qualified for the first time to the world that very fateful year” President Lungu lamented.

The President remembered how the very team made the country proud when it thrashed Itali 4- 1 at the Olympics held in South Korea’s capital, Seoul, in 1988.

“I remember how then President of Zambia Dr Chiluba delivered a Eulogy that ended with the nation weeping, I remember anger among Zambians, I remember our sadness but most of all I remember our unity,” President Lungu said.

President Lungu who is Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of Zambia also paid tribute to the 1994 ZAF aircraft crew that perished along with the national team off the coast of Gabon.

“I pay tribute to you Colonel Feston Mhone, Lieutenant-Colonel James Sachika, major Edward Nambote, and Steward Thomson Sakala,” the president said.

The Head of State said that as much as the squad of 1993 did not fulfill their mission in 1994 another generation of football players fulfilled it 18 years later when Zambia beat Ivory Coast in Gabon to become the 2012 African Champions.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]
Previous articleSectors recently given green light to operate by President Lungu do not meet the Criteria as Key Economic Activities

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

President Lungu pays tribute to the Zambian soccer community in remembrance of the 1994 national football team

REPUBLICAN President Edgar Lungu has paid glowing tribute to the Zambian soccer community in remembrance of the 1994...
Read more
Headlines

Sectors recently given green light to operate by President Lungu do not meet the Criteria as Key Economic Activities

Chief Editor - 18
The Center for Trade Policy and Development has called on Government to seriously rethink its definition of key economic sectors. The CTPD is of the...
Read more
General News

OYDC Zambia In Talks With Mother Bodies To Resume Some Sports Activities

Chief Editor - 1
The OYDC Zambia – Sports Development Centre will consult the Ministries of Health and Youth, Sport and Child Development, National Sports Council of Zambia,...
Read more
Health

U.S calls for seriousness in fighting malaria

Chief Editor - 2
The American Embassy in Zambia has called on the Zambian government and the global community not to lose ground in the fight against malaria. United...
Read more
General News

Experts off to Nakonde for COVID-19 mass screening

Chief Editor - 5
Government has dispatched a team of experts from the Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI) to conduct COVID-19 mass screening in the border town...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

OYDC Zambia In Talks With Mother Bodies To Resume Some Sports Activities

General News Chief Editor - 1
The OYDC Zambia – Sports Development Centre will consult the Ministries of Health and Youth, Sport and Child Development, National Sports Council of Zambia,...
Read more

Experts off to Nakonde for COVID-19 mass screening

General News Chief Editor - 5
Government has dispatched a team of experts from the Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI) to conduct COVID-19 mass screening in the border town...
Read more

Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority with Falsified medicines for COVID-19 being sold to the public

General News Chief Editor - 11
The Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority has noted with concern, reports in some sections of the media about people promoting and selling falsified medicines and...
Read more

Roaming children worry Luanshya Mayor

General News Chief Editor - 3
Luanshya Mayor Nathan Chanda has expressed concern with the manner in which children are roaming the streets despite measures put in place for people...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]